Chirag Paswan, the 41-year-old Minister of Food Processing in the Narendra Modi-led government, dropped out of the third semester of computer engineering to become a Hindi film actor.

The late Ram Vilas Paswan, a prominent Dalit leader in India and Chirag’s doting father, immediately summoned a Bollywood talent scout to his Lutyens’ Delhi home (opposite Sonia Gandhi’s residence at Ten Janpath) to launch his “beta” in “superstar style”.

On board was Kangana Ranaut, cast as Chirag’s heroine, after being paid a hefty sum. Paswan, in an interview with me, said that he could deny his “good-looking son” nothing. “Have you seen his eyes, his features? He was born to be a hero.”

The film Miley Naa Miley Hum, released in 2011, flopped. Chirag Paswan was heart-broken, but Ram Vilas Paswan remained undaunted, repeatedly and publicly declaring, “My son will be a star — if not in films, then in politics.”

Paswan’s death in 2020 saw his son’s cushioned life collapse. Chirag and his mother were evicted from the Lutyens bungalow where he had spent nearly all his life. From there, his father had often walked across to Sonia Gandhi’s home to forge and break alliances, ensuring he always held a ministerial berth.

Minister in Modi government

Paswan was called the “weathervane” of Indian politics due to his uncanny ability to always align with the winning side. Chirag seems to have inherited that political instinct, as he overcame a feud with his uncle over control of the family party to get a second shot at a political career.

Now, with five MPs, Chirag is currently the BJP’s most vocal yet troublesome ally, advocating for the caste census, opposing lateral inductions into the bureaucracy without reservations, and threatening to move court over the creamy layer and subcategorisation of the Scheduled Castes.

When the Modi government rolled back the contentious lateral entry process, Paswan took full public credit. On the controversial Wakf Bill, Paswan called for it to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Even when Paswan was not aligned with the BJP, he expressed his admiration for Modi, calling himself his “Hanuman”, claiming Modi resided in his heart. However, as a minister in Modi’s government, Chirag enjoys a rare freedom to publicly criticise his own administration — something denied to even senior BJP leaders.

Publicly declaring his deep affection for Modi, Paswan said, “My love for PM Modi is unshakeable. I am inseparable from him as long as he’s PM.” This interview came after reports surfaced that the BJP was displeased with him and was attempting to poach his newbie MPs. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, had already fired a warning shot by meeting Chirag’s estranged uncle, Paras Paswan.

Hero or BJP’s bit player?

So why is Chirag proving to be a more troublesome ally for Modi than Nitish Kumar or Chandrababu Naidu, both of whom also support the Modi government?

Part of the reason lies in his vaulting ambitions. Chirag senses a significant vacuum in Dalit leadership, with Mayawati entering semi-retirement and the Bihar BJP lacking a prominent Dalit leader. The Bihar elections are due next year, and Paswan knows he can leverage his ministerial position to drive a hard bargain with the BJP.

He is seizing the moment, sensing a weakening of Modi’s political capital in this third term, which has been marked by U-turns on political and administrative decisions.

Paswan knows that he needs the BJP in Bihar, as the opposition alliance already has Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. Yet, he aims to become the biggest Dalit leader in Bihar and cement that as his political identity and calling card. The BJP in Bihar is finally in ascendancy in its long and turbulent relationship with Nitish Kumar. It does not want a new leader riding piggyback on its vote share in the state.

This is the root of the Paswan-BJP tug-of-war. Both sides know the situation cannot be pushed too far. Expect outsize claims and protestations while ‘Operation Lotus’ is quietly launched to deny Paswan a leading role.

Will Paswan fight to be the lead hero or settle for being the BJP’s bit player? Watch this space.

SWAT EXTRA: Jammu & Kashmir politics is buzzing with speculation over why Ghulam Nabi Azad, who cited ill health and was admitted to hospital, is suddenly back in the electoral fray. After initially saying he would sit out the election and his candidates could withdraw, he has returned to Srinagar. What gives?