Former President Trump injured

Former US President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting on Saturday evening during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. According to the Secret Service, Trump was struck by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear. Despite the injury, Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage with visible blood on his face. He later reassured his supporters on social media, stating he was “fine” and condemning the “heinous act.”

Deadly incident at the rally

The chaotic and tragic event resulted in the death of the suspected gunman and at least one audience member. Additionally, two other attendees were critically injured in the attack. Eyewitnesses described the scene as "pure insanity," with panic and confusion spreading among the rally participants.

Shooter's elevated position

The Secret Service reported that the shooter fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside the rally venue. Law enforcement sources confirmed that the gunman was on a rooftop just outside the event area. The shooter was ultimately killed by Secret Service agents, preventing further casualties.

Federal investigation underway

Federal authorities are investigating the incident as an attempted assassination of the former president. While details about the shooter remain scarce, an AR-15-type semiautomatic rifle was recovered at the scene. Law enforcement officials are diligently working to uncover more information about the gunman and the motives behind this act of violence.

Presidential response and condemnation