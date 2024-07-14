Butler, United States: Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that fueled tensions ahead of the US presidential election.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the gunman and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

The Republican candidate raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety and said afterward "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

President Joe Biden, who is set to face Trump in November's deeply polarized election, said the incident was "sick" and added that there was "no place in America for this kind of violence."

Biden later spoke to Trump, the White House said, in their first contact since a debate just over two weeks ago in which the president gave a disastrous performance.

As multiple bangs ran out, Trump, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, grimaced and clutched a hand to his ear, with blood visible on his ear and cheek.

He ducked to the floor as Secret Service agents swarmed onto the podium, surrounding him and escorting him roughly off the stage to a nearby vehicle.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump said on his Truth Social network within hours, in remarks sure to stoke the political hostility already engulfing the United States.

FBI confirms 'assassination attempt'

The shooting that wounded Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday was an assassination attempt, the FBI confirmed in a late night press conference.

"This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president Donald Trump," Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a rally when shots rang out.

Shooter 'tentatively identified'

The FBI has "tentatively identified" the shooter who wounded former US president Donald Trump, an agent said overnight Saturday, adding they had no reason to believe the threat was ongoing.

"At this time we are not prepared to identify who the shooter is, we are close to an identification," Special Agent Kevin Rojek told a press conference, saying agents were "working feverishly" to confirm.

"We have no reason to believe that there is any other existing threat out there," he said.

'Ripping through the skin'

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

US media said that the shooting was being investigated as an assassination attempt.

The US Secret Service said in a statement that the suspected shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally" before being "neutralized" by agents.

It confirmed the death of a spectator while two others were critically injured.

The shooter has not yet been identified.

Unconfirmed images appeared to show the assailant's body lying on the sloping roof of low building from where he had fired.

The attack sent shock waves around the world, with the leaders of Britain, Israel, Japan and a host of other countries expressing outrage.

Biden cut short a weekend trip to his Delaware beach house to return to Washington. He will receive an updated briefing from security officials on Sunday morning, the White House said.

The attack has already had a political impact, with some Republicans pointing the finger and right-wing conspiracy theories flooding social media.

Possible Trump vice presidential pick J.D. Vance said Biden's "rhetoric" had "led directly" to the Trump attack.

The shooting happened at Trump's final campaign rally before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

Trump's campaign said he would still attend after he was reported to have had a precautionary hospital checkup.

Screams and panic

But the convention will now be dominated by the shooting at the rally, which descended into panic with screams and shouts ringing out after the gunshots.

"Let me get my shoes," Trump was heard saying on microphone, as security agents helped him back to his feet.

He turned back to the crowd and repeatedly raised his fist, as well as mouthing words that weren't immediately discernable, in what instantly became an iconic image.

Agents bundled the tycoon into an SUV, as he once more shook his fist.

"We saw a lot of people go down, looking confused. I heard the shots," said John Yeykal from Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending his first Trump rally.

US political figures including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton lined up to condemn the attack and say there was no place for violence in politics.

Billionaire Elon Musk meanwhile reacted by quickly endorsing Trump.

The United States has a history of political violence, and presidents, former presidents and candidates have tight security.