Washington: World leaders reacted with shock to the wounding of Donald Trump in an assassination attempt against the former US president at an election rally.

Presidents and prime ministers globally spoke out against political violence and expressed their support for those affected by the shooting on Saturday, which killed one bystander and left two other spectators critically wounded.

Europe

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," the premier said.

Referring to "these dark hours", Hungary's nationalist leader Victor Orban offered his "thoughts and prayers" to Trump.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "following with apprehension" updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

The right-wing leader expressed her hope that "in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence."

Americas

Argentina's President Javier Milei blamed the "international left" after the assassination attempt.

"In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda," said the populist president.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting "must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue."

Costa Rica's government condemned the attack and said it was following updates on "this unacceptable act".

"As a leader in democracy and peace, we reject all forms of violence," the presidency said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed his "unqualified condemnation" of the shooting.

"Violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our life together. We must all reject it," said Boric.

In Bolivia, President Luis Arce said "despite our deep ideological and political differences, violence, wherever it comes from, must always be rejected by everyone."

Asia Pacific

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was "deeply concerned" by the attack on his friend and former US president Donald Trump at an election rally.

"Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery," he said in a post on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke out against political attacks, saying "we must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."

Australia's Anthony Albanese described the shooting as "concerning and confronting", expressing his relief that Trump was safe.

"There is no place for violence in the democratic process," the prime minister said.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Luxon echoed such views, writing "no country should encounter such political violence."

Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara "were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump".