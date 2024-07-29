Starting with digital registrations in May 2020 and going live in April 2021, our digital subscription journey has witnessed remarkable growth and evolution. Our subscriber base recently crossed 90,000 and as we approach the landmark milestone of 100,000, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our readers whose unwavering support has been instrumental.

Leading innovations in subscription services

As the leaders in introducing innovative products, we've dispelled any doubts about the risks involved. Given the challenges faced by media publishers today, we took a calculated risk by launching our subscription journey. Our subscribers have embraced our offerings, finding them both enriching and satisfying.

From our modest beginnings, our platform has expanded significantly, now encompassing diverse sections and articles. Our subscription options have also evolved, catering to desktop users, mobile browsers, apps, payment links, and more recently through WhatsApp links.

High engagement rates on relevant stories have fueled our continuous creation of tailored content. We continue to test new strategies and adding fresh products to enrich our subscription offerings.

Global subscriber reach

Our extensive network is centered around the UAE with significant readership extending across the Asian subcontinent, GCC countries, the UK and the US.

Our latest enhancement, the e-paper edition bundled with an annual subscription option, reflects our commitment to provide our readers with comprehensive content solutions.

With over a million registrations and the continuing growth, our platform stands today as a trusted source of reliable information.

Enhancing experiences through advertising partnerships

A pivotal moment arrived when renowned brands and advertisers began collaborating with us, enhancing our bundled subscriptions with their products. They recognised the quality of our paywall-enabled platform, leading to partnerships that elevate the advertising experience for our subscribers. Partnerships with industry leaders such as Zomato, Elevate Trips, Entertainer, and others, have mutually benefited both brands and subscribers.

To further streamline the subscription process, we integrated loyalty points systems from SHARE rewards, BOUNZ, smiles points, Etihad miles and Shukran points. This allows users to redeem points for subscriptions and add points into their accounts.

We have also occasionally provided our subscribers with discounted complementary vouchers during anniversaries and plan to continue doing so in the future.

While essential news sections remain free, exclusive content remains a privilege reserved for our valued subscribers.

Despite the challenges, our dedication to delivering quality content has attracted a highly engaged audience, which in turn enhances advertising experiences for our partners.