The political landscape of Europe is shifting rapidly. The rise of far-right political forces, along with increasingly restrictive immigration policies, is not only shaking up governance but also threatening one of the continent’s most prized institutions: its universities.

Historically centres of liberal thought, inclusivity, and international collaboration, European universities now face the risk of being reshaped by the nationalist, xenophobic, and authoritarian ideologies that are gaining traction across the continent.

This growing far-right influence could fundamentally alter the academic values of freedom, multiculturalism, and global engagement, which are the bedrock of higher education and research.

Over the past decade, far-right parties have made significant political strides across Europe, from Hungary and Poland to France, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and Sweden. Several forces have contributed to this rise: economic discontent, fear of immigration, and growing frustration with mainstream political parties that have struggled to address concerns around national identity and security.

Far-right parties have been especially effective at framing immigration as an existential threat to European identity. Their anti-immigration, anti-Islam rhetoric resonates with voters who feel increasingly alienated by pro-EU, pro-immigration policies. As a result, these parties have shifted public policies making restrictive immigration measures and a rejection of multiculturalism central to the political conversation.

Limiting international student intake

One of the most direct consequences of far-right political influence on European universities is the tightening of immigration policies. These parties often advocate for strict controls on immigration, viewing international students and academics as threats to national identity or domestic job markets.

For example, in Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden, the influence of far-right parties has sparked debates about reducing the number of university courses taught in English and limiting international student intake.

Restrictive immigration policies directly impact the financial and intellectual health of European universities. International students contribute significantly to university budgets, especially in countries that charge higher tuition for non-EU students.

More importantly, these students bring diverse perspectives and ideas that enrich the academic community. If far-right governments continue to limit student visas, impose higher bureaucratic costs, and reduce post-study work opportunities, European universities risk losing their vibrant international appeal.

The consequences of such policies go beyond numbers. Universities thrive on cultural diversity, intellectual exchange, and collaboration across borders. Without the influx of students and scholars from diverse backgrounds, academic institutions could become increasingly homogenised, stifling creativity, innovation, and the global outlook that is crucial to higher education today.

Far-right ideologies often go hand-in-hand with authoritarianism and a rejection of liberal values, and their rise in Europe is having far-reaching implications for academic freedom. As these political forces gain influence, research agendas are increasingly shaped by nationalist priorities.

Isolationist tendencies

Far-right governments, for example, tend to funnel resources into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) research that serves national interests, while deprioritising fields such as climate research, social sciences, peace studies, and gender studies — fields that often challenge nationalist or conservative views.

In Sweden, where the government relies on far-right support, funding for research on developing countries has been arbitrarily slashed. Such moves show how political interference can rapidly reshape academic priorities, often with little regard for scientific merit or academic freedom.

The implications are clear: as far-right forces exert control over research funding and academic priorities, universities will be forced to align their research with the ideological aims of the state. This not only limits academic freedom but also undermines the global mission of universities, which is to pursue knowledge without borders or political constraints.

One of the cornerstones of scientific research is collaboration across borders. The principles of cooperation, universalism, and openness underpin the scientific process, and European universities have long been at the forefront of international research collaborations. Yet, far-right movements, with their nationalist and isolationist ideologies, fundamentally oppose this spirit of cooperation.

In far-right-dominated countries, one observes increased restrictions on international research collaborations. Governments limit the participation of foreign scholars, impose stricter controls on collaborations with institutions in other countries, or treat foreign researchers with suspicion, particularly in sensitive fields such as technology and engineering.

This trend will have profound consequences. International collaboration is essential for addressing global challenges such as climate change, public health, and technology innovation. If European universities become more isolated from the global academic community, they risk falling behind in research and innovation. Worse, they risk becoming echo chambers for nationalist ideas, rather than hubs for the free exchange of knowledge.

In the face of rising nationalism and xenophobia, European universities and academic community must take a firm stand in defence of liberal values, inclusivity, and internationalism. Universities have long been key players in promoting social progress, critical thinking, and open debate. Now, more than ever, they need to uphold these values and resist the encroachment by far-right ideologies.

To do so, universities must strengthen their ties to the global academic community. By forging stronger international partnerships and promoting cross-border research collaborations, they can maintain their commitment to openness and resist the isolationist tendencies of far-right governments.

Additionally, universities should advocate for the rights of international students and scholars, ensuring that restrictive immigration policies do not stifle diversity and inclusion.