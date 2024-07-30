US President Joe Biden has decided not to run for re-election, fulfilling the wishes of 61 per cent of Americans who wanted him to step aside. After his announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

Major Democratic Party figures including Clintons and Obamas quickly rallied behind her, and with ample delegate support, Harris is now poised to become the Democratic presidential nominee. Her campaign launch has revitalised Democratic hopes of preventing a second Trump presidency. New polls indicate a tight race with no clear leader, showing a shift from Trump’s previous lead.

Kamala Harris’s journey is historic. As the first Black woman and Asian American vice president, she is now set to potentially lead a major party ticket. The daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, Harris began her career as a prosecutor and spent nearly three decades in law enforcement.

She started as a local prosecutor, became district attorney of San Francisco, and was elected California attorney general in 2011. Notably, she has never lost a general election, including her Senate run in 2017, where she became the second Black woman ever elected to the US Senate. In the Senate, Harris gained a reputation for her sharp questioning and prosecutorial style, particularly during high-profile hearings.

Battling racism and misogyny

In 2020, Harris’s first presidential run ended abruptly before it could gain traction, despite early excitement. Her campaign concluded before any votes were cast, raising doubts about her ability to campaign effectively and win a national election. The memory of that failure lingers, casting doubt on her ability to unite the party and appeal to the independent voters, while battling racism and misogyny.

Yet, the 2024 election brings a unique opportunity for Harris to shine, making her the Democratic candidate most likely to defeat Donald Trump. History is full of politicians who lost before winning.

Biden himself had two failed presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008 before his 2020 victory. Presidents like George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Richard Nixon all became president after losing earlier bids. Their wins were often about being in the right place at the right time and learning from past mistakes.

Harris would face a short, intense general election campaign of about three months — a scenario that might play to her strengths. This brief campaign could refocus voter attention from generalised disillusionment to a direct choice between two contentious alternatives. Harris has a strong record of being progressive and liberal. At 59, she presents a stark contrast to Trump, avoiding extremes in behaviour and maintaining a perception of reliability.

Harris might carry some baggage from the Biden administration, but she wouldn’t be weighed down by all his problems. Her energy alone would be a significant improvement over Biden as a campaigner. For instance, Muslim Americans who are angry with Biden over his support for the Israeli government might view Harris as a fresh start.

Closely contested race

Last week, she engaged in frank talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasising her commitment to not remain silent on the issue.

Harris described the situation in Gaza over the past nine months as devastating, highlighting the tragic images of dead children and displaced, starving people. Younger voters who haven’t been thrilled with Biden might also see her differently.

Harris’s legal background positions her well to prosecute the case against Donald Trump, a role that she could fulfil more effectively than Biden. Her ability to provoke Trump could lead him to make remarks that remind the public why they disapprove of him.

Abortion remains a pivotal issue in the US, especially after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Harris has emerged as the administration’s leading advocate for reproductive rights, speaking with passion and conviction on a topic that Biden often approached with discomfort. This could be a decisive issue in the campaign, galvanising voters who prioritise personal freedom over government intervention.

Following Biden’s withdrawal, Harris has faced a barrage of Republican attack ads targeting her personality, progressive record, and her role in Biden’s administration. Media scrutiny will be intense, yet this is a challenge any Democratic nominee would face.

Harris’s candidacy could reinvigorate the disenchanted Democratic voters, offering a fresh alternative to Biden. Her campaign’s first video, featuring Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” emphasises themes of safety and economic opportunity, aiming to inspire voters to support her vision for America’s future.

The race promises to be closely contested, with Harris navigating both opportunities and challenges ahead. Her approval ratings have varied, but recent polls show Harris leading over Trump in key swing states. Her experience, prosecutorial background, and ability to energise Democratic voters position her as a formidable candidate capable of making significant impacts on the political landscape.

Kamala Harris stepping in to rescue a party in crisis and facing the most unpredictable candidate in modern history might be her clearest path to the presidency. In politics, timing is everything, and this unprecedented moment could be her best chance.

The United States stands on the brink of potentially electing its first progressive, female president.