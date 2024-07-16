As Nato commemorates its 75th anniversary, the Washington Summit Declaration, issued on July 10, 2024, attempts to highlight the Alliance’s enduring strength and relevance. Rich with reaffirmations of Nato’s commitment to collective defence, the transatlantic bond, and the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, the declaration paints a picture of an unwavering Alliance.

However, a closer examination reveals significant gaps between the lofty rhetoric and the practical challenges Nato faces, particularly with the growing axis of China and Russia and the potential reelection of Donald Trump.

The declaration underscores Nato’s unity and solidarity amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. This conflict has tested the Alliance’s resolve, prompting a strong rhetorical commitment to defend every inch of Allied territory. While this unity sounds reassuring on paper, the practicalities of such a commitment, especially in the face of escalating threats, remain to be proven.

Sweden’s accession, following Finland, is hailed as a historic milestone, but the real test lies in how effectively these new members can be integrated into Nato’s operational frameworks and whether this enlargement genuinely enhances Nato’s strategic capabilities.

Global threats

The declaration condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also acknowledges other global threats. However, the growing partnership between Russia and China presents a complex challenge that the declaration fails to address convincingly. Nato’s strategies appear reactive rather than proactive, raising doubts about their effectiveness in the long run.

Nato’s outlined commitment to strengthening its deterrence and defence posture is robust on paper, detailing increased defence spending, modernisation of military capabilities, and enhanced readiness. The declaration’s commitment to long-term security assistance for Ukraine, including €40 billion for military support, is a significant move. However, the real impact of this support hinges on the consistent and effective delivery of resources and training.

While counterterrorism and hybrid threats are highlighted as key focus areas, the declaration offers little in terms of innovative solutions. Nato’s focus on maintaining its technological edge and integrating climate change considerations is commendable.

The commitment to human security and gender equality, reflected in Nato’s Women, Peace, and Security agenda, is crucial. Yet, the true measure of these commitments will be seen in the concrete steps taken to protect civilians and uphold international humanitarian law.

Moreover, the almost certain victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election raises serious questions about Nato’s future. Trump’s past criticisms of Nato and foreign policy stance could undermine the Alliance’s unity and effectiveness. During his presidency, Trump repeatedly undermined Nato, describing it as a burden on the United States and a drain on American resources.

Exposed to external threats

Trump administration’s approach was marked by a transactional view of international relations. Article V of the Nato treaty, which enshrines the principle of collective defence, is the cornerstone of the Alliance.

Trump’s previous statements to disregard this mutual defence obligation will be in the spotlight now. If re-elected, will Trump continue his stance, effectively gutting the Alliance without formally withdrawing? The mere perception that the US might not honour its commitments could embolden adversaries and undermine Nato’s deterrence capability.

The possibility of Trump’s return to power has European leaders deeply concerned. Will his presidency spell the end of the transatlantic bond that has underpinned Nato for decades?

We will have to see but European officials remember his attempts to pull the US out of Nato and erratic foreign policy decisions with a mix of uncertainty and caution. They fear that without the stabilising presence of the US, Nato could fracture, leaving Europe exposed to external threats.

Geopolitical balance

Despite reassurances from some Republican lawmakers that Trump’s rhetoric should not be seen as more than bluster, the uncertainty remains.

Historical commitments to Nato have enjoyed bipartisan support, but Trump’s influence on the GOP has shifted the party’s stance in recent years. Even with legislative safeguards in place, the fear that Trump could unilaterally undermine Nato persists.

The implications of a potential Nato under strain extend beyond military alliances and into the realms of global stability and geopolitical balance.

As Nato celebrates its 75th anniversary, the Washington Summit Declaration emphasises unity and strength but the Alliance’s survival hinges not just on the commitments made in summit declarations but on the steadfast support and leadership of its most powerful member. Without it, Nato’s future is perilously uncertain.

Moreover, the proliferation of cyber threats pose new challenges to Nato’s traditional security framework. The Alliance must adapt swiftly to these evolving threats, fostering greater collaboration in cybersecurity and reinforcing resilience against disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks.