In the post-general election period, Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the dominant figure in Indian media and public discourse, gaining significant attention and popularity.

In 2016, while many political commentators had written him off, I predicted that the young leader was only one election victory away from becoming India’s Justin Trudeau. The Indian media and literati did not need even a full victory under his leadership to do a volte-face.

His rising popularity can be attributed to several factors, including what is viewed by some as the BJP’s uncompromising approach, his appointment as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and his ability to resonate with the masses through symbolic acts and fearless opposition.

One of the key factors that have enhanced Rahul Gandhi’s popularity is the Modi government’s actions. The involvement of central agencies like the ED and CBI with opposition leaders has drawn criticism.

Gandhi’s recent claim of an impending ED raid, following his critical ‘chakravyuh’ speech in Parliament, has further fuelled his image as a leader targeted for speaking truth to power.

Widespread admiration

In his speech, Gandhi drew parallels between the Mahabharat’s ‘chakravyuh’ (strategic military maze trap) and the current political climate, accusing Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and other prominent political and business figures of creating a monopolistic system.

This narrative resonated with many, positioning Gandhi as a brave and outspoken critic of the government. Gandhi is probably the only national leader in India who has never feared criticising Narendra Modi's policies.

Gandhi’s ability to connect with the common man has also played a crucial role in his rising popularity. His visit to a cobbler’s shop in Sultanpur last week, where he interacted with the cobbler and even tried his hand at stitching a sandal, went viral on social media.

This act of humility and solidarity with the poor and Dalit struck a chord with many, turning the cobbler into a local celebrity and garnering widespread admiration for Gandhi.

Primary contender for top post

The recent general elections saw the BJP lose 1.2% of its popular vote share, while the Congress gained 1.49%. Although the BJP retained 240 seats and Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term, the Congress’s win of 99 seats marked a significant improvement.

This victory enabled Rahul Gandhi to be appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha, a position that was vacant for the last ten years due to the Congress’s insufficient numbers.

Gandhi’s appointment as the LoP is significant. The post, officially established through the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, positions the LoP as the crucial voice in holding the government accountable.

Gandhi’s acceptance of this role has been seen as an indication of his commitment to directly contest Prime Minister Modi. It potentially reinforces Gandhi’s position as the primary contender for the top post, should the Congress come to power.

Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has also been pivotal in unifying the opposition against the BJP. His meetings with leaders of the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties have strengthened alliances, presenting a more formidable challenge to the ruling party.

His efforts to build consensus and coordinate strategies have been instrumental in presenting a united opposition front, enhancing his stature as a leader capable of rallying diverse political entities.

Shift in public engagement

Over the years, Indian media has undergone a profound transformation. Once a vibrant and diverse landscape, it has increasingly become subservient to the ruling party.

However, in the post-election period, Indian media is finding it difficult to ignore Rahul Gandhi. His rising popularity and his position as the LoP have forced a reluctant media to report his speeches and comments.

In recent months, a surprising shift has been observed in the dynamics of social media influence between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Indian media failed to capture the rising acceptability of the Congress before the general election, the growing traction on social media platforms provides a clearer picture. Rahul Gandhi has managed to attract more new followers than Modi, signalling a significant shift in public engagement.

The increasing followership on social media platforms has tangible implications. It enhances Rahul Gandhi’s reach and amplifies his voice. Social media platforms have become a crucial battleground for political discourse, and Gandhi’s growing influence shapes narratives, mobilises supporters, and sways undecided voters.

According to a recent opinion poll in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, 36% of the respondents favoured Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister, while only 32% preferred Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi’s journey from being completely written off to becoming the flavour of the season in the Indian political landscape, is a testament to his evolving political acumen and strategic positioning.

As India’s political landscape continues to evolve, Gandhi’s role as the top opposition leader will likely remain crucial in shaping public discourse.