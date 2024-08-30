Milan: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Ambrosiana Library in Milan, Italy, on Thursday.

Established in 1609, the Ambrosiana Library is one of the oldest and most revered libraries in the world, serving as a prominent beacon of knowledge and cultural heritage.

Dr Sheikh Sultan was received by a delegation including Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President, International Affairs at Emirates Airline; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Abdulla Ali Al Saboosi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; Dr. Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; and Issa Abbas, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority. The gathering also included senior officials and editors-in-chief from prominent UAE newspapers.

Among the highlights of Dr Sheikh Sultan's visit was an exclusive review of some of the library’s most treasured Islamic and Arabic manuscripts. Image Credit: Wam

Rich collection

Following the reception, His Highness toured the library’s diverse sections, familiarising himself with its unparalleled scientific, cultural, historical, and artistic collection. The Ruler of Sharjah reviewed some of the rarest and most valuable manuscripts, which have been meticulously preserved for centuries, and explored the contributions of eminent Italian intellectuals and scholars whose works are preserved in the library.

Among the highlights of His Highness’s visit was an exclusive review of some of the library’s most treasured Islamic and Arabic manuscripts. These include one of the earliest copies of the Holy Quran, penned in Kufic script and dating back to the second century AH, an ancient manuscript of Sibawayh’s seminal work, a unique medical manuscript blending medical science with narrative, and a carefully restored compilation of pages of a manuscript added to an Arabic tales’ book.

Dr Sheikh Sultan reviewes some of the rarest and most valuable manuscripts, which have been meticulously preserved for centuries Image Credit:

Dr Sheikh Sultan was also updated about the collaboration efforts between Sharjah and the Ambrosiana Library which were launched under His Highness’s directive. These efforts have resulted in the digitisation of over 2,500 rare Arabic manuscripts — some over 450 years old — now made accessible to the world for the first time through the digital platform of the Sharjah Public Library, an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Ambrosiana Library

Founded in 1609 by Cardinal Federico Borromeo, the Ambrosiana Library was envisioned as a sanctuary for scholars. Today, it boasts an extraordinary collection of over 15,000 manuscripts and 30,000 books. Among its priceless holdings is the ‘Codex Atlanticus,’ a revered compilation of 12 volumes featuring the drawings and notes of Leonardo da Vinci. The library’s collection also includes significant contributions from patrons, artists, academics, collectors, art connoisseurs, and architects worldwide. The Arabic manuscripts within the Ambrosiana are among the most important and comprehensive in Italy, covering diverse fields such as history, linguistics, medicine, astronomy, Hadith, and cartography.