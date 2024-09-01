In Moonbound, Robin Sloan masterfully fuses science fiction, fantasy, and classic storytelling, creating a novel that evokes the expansive imagination of Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore.

Set thirteen thousand years into the future, the narrative follows a young boy named Ariel, who resides in a small town under the rule of a powerful wizard.

Like many heroes before him, Ariel is summoned to embark on a journey filled with both extraordinary wonders and hidden dangers, a journey that will test his courage and resourcefulness.

Ariel's adventure takes a crucial turn when he stumbles upon an artifact from an ancient civilization—an advanced AI that possesses the entire breadth of human history.

This AI, called Anth, not only becomes Ariel's closest confidant and guide but also serves as the narrator, offering a unique perspective on the events that unfold. Their bond forms the core of the story, as they navigate a world where the past and future collide in unexpected ways.

Dragons remain elusive

The novel aspires to be an epic tale, interweaving elements of ancient mythology with futuristic technology. The lore is rich, with dragons and long-forgotten civilizations playing significant roles in the story. Yet, despite these grand ambitions, the various components of the narrative often feel misaligned.

The dragons, though central to the story’s mythology, remain elusive, and their supposed dominion over the world comes across as more of a distant myth than a tangible threat. This disconnect between the lore and the narrative lessens the impact of what could have been a truly awe-inspiring element.

One of the standout aspects of Moonbound is the dynamic between Ariel and Anth. Their relationship offers a thought-provoking exploration of human nature, seen through the eyes of an all-knowing entity. Anth's perspective adds depth to the story, providing insights that are both enlightening and poignant.

However, as the story advances, the plot begins to diverge into several subplots, leading to a sense of fragmentation. This scattering of focus detracts from the central narrative, making the story feel somewhat disjointed.

Missing cohesion

The novel also introduces some unexpected elements, such as the presence of clever beavers, which adds a whimsical touch to the story.

While this quirkiness is charming, it doesn’t fully integrate with the larger themes of the novel. The inclusion of such disparate elements, though intriguing in isolation, does little to enhance the overall cohesion of the story.

In many ways, Moonbound is a novel of contrasts—ancient and futuristic, whimsical and serious, coherent and disjointed. While Sloan’s imagination is undeniably rich, the execution falters in bringing these contrasts together into a unified whole.

The result is a novel that, while ambitious and full of potential, struggles to fully realise its epic aspirations.

Despite its inventive premise and the engaging relationship between Ariel and Anth, Moonbound ultimately feels like a collection of fascinating ideas that never quite coalesce into a satisfying narrative.