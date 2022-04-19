Dubai: If you are planning to come to the UAE to look for a job or to explore business opportunities, you can soon apply for an entry visa specifically for the purpose. In fact, even if you are flying in to visit family and friends, you will no longer require a sponsor or host to issue the visa on your behalf.

11 types of Entry Visas were announced by the UAE government on April 18, 2022 as part of a new ‘Entry and Residence Scheme’. The visa scheme will be implemented from September this year .

Along with removing the need for a host or sponsor for some categories of visit visas, the new scheme will also offer flexible visa durations based on the needs of the visitors and the purpose of the visit.

To understand what the 10 categories are, and eligibility criteria for each, here is all you need to know.

1. Tourist Visa

This visa needs to be sponsored by a tourism company.

2. Multi-entry tourist visa – five years

Apart from the regular tourist visa listed above, you can also apply for a five-year multiple entry tourist visa. These are the features of the five-year multiple entry tourist visa:

• No need for a sponsor.



• It allows the person to stay in the country up to 90 continuous days.



• It can be extended for a similar period, provided that the entire period of stay does not exceed 180 days in one year.



• For this type of visa, the person must have a bank balance of $4,000 (Dh14,692), or its equivalent in foreign currencies, during the last six months prior to submitting the application for the visa.

3. Visa to visit relatives or friends in the UAE

• A visitor can apply for this entry permit if he or she is a relative or friend of a UAE citizen or resident.



• No host or sponsor required.

4. Visa for exploring job opportunities

This visa offers easy entry to young talent and skilled workers to explore job opportunities, without requiring a host or sponsor in the UAE. The visa will be granted to:

• Those classified in the first or second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).



• Fresh graduates of the best 500 universities in the world.

The minimum educational level of the applicant should be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

5. Visa for exploring business opportunities

This visa will grant entry to individuals to explore investment and business opportunities, without requiring a sponsor or host in the UAE.

6. Temporary work mission

The new scheme also announced a specific visa for individuals who are on a temporary work assignment like probation testing or a project. This visa would be sponsored by the employer and requires a temporary work contract or letter from the employer clarifying the purpose of the visit and proof of health fitness to work.

7. Medical treatment

Visitors coming to the UAE seeking medical treatment will need to be sponsored by a medical establishment.

8. Studying or training

The Entry and Residence Scheme also covers visitors coming to the UAE for training and internship purposes. This entry visa is sponsored by educational institutions or public and private entities. The visa application would require a letter from the entity, clarifying the details of the study or training or internship programme and its duration.

9. Diplomatic affairs

This is an entry visa reserved for holders of diplomatic, special and United Nations (UN) passports.

10. GCC Residents

This visa would be available to residents of GCC countries and their family members.

11. Emergency visa