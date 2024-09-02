Dubai: If you are an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia with your family, it is essential to register the fingerprints of your children once they turn six. This reminder comes from the country's General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat). The authority posted on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, September 2 that registering your child's or other family members' fingerprints with Jawazat is mandatory to access its services, including the exit/re-entry visa .

Here are the details of how you can get your biometrics done, whether it is for a child that has turned six, or a family member.

How to book a Jawazat appointment for biometrics

• Visit the Absher website – Go to absher.sa log in with your Absher account. If you do not have an account yet, learn how to create one here.

• On the services page, find the ‘Appointments’ category and select ‘Passport.’

• Click ‘Proceed to Service,’ followed by ‘Book a new appointment.’

• Choose ‘Resident Services’ as the type of appointment.

• Select your region and the nearest Jawazat office.

• Pick a time and date from the available slots.

• Once you have finalised your appointment, click ‘Confirm appointment details.’

When you visit the office, bring a printout or screenshot of the confirmed appointment, along with your passport and Iqama. Inform the agents that you are there to complete your child’s biometrics, and they will ask you to fill out a form with personal details before scanning the fingerprints.

How to check the biometric status online

After your child’s fingerprints have been scanned, you can check online to ensure the biometrics have been registered with Jawazat and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) system. Here is how:

1. Log in to the Absher website – absher.sa and login with your Absher account.

2. Navigate to the services page and click on ‘Inquiries.’ Then, find the ‘Passports’ section and select ‘Public Query Finger Print Enrolment.’

3. Enter the Iqama number (ID number) and the captcha code, then click ‘View.’