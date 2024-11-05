1. Download the 'UAEICP' app: This app from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) is available on Apple and Android devices.

2. Log in with your UAE Pass account: If you don't have one, follow this easy guide to set it up.

3. Find your documents: Look for the icon resembling a document folder in the app's bottom centre.

4. Access your visa and ID: You will see your Emirates ID and residence visa displayed. If you have also sponsor dependents, their documents will also be listed here.

5. Download the visa copy: Tap on the orange-coloured residence visa document. This is the digital version of your usual visa sticker.

6. Save it for later: Download the PDF to your phone. Now you can use it for online applications or even print a copy if needed.