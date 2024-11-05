Dubai: Applying for a government service and need to submit your residence visa copy? If you have recently renewed your visa, chances are you don’t have a visa sticker on your passport. This is because in 2022, the UAE announced that instead of a stamped residence visa, the Emirates ID would be considered the main proof of residency for expatriates in the country.
But what happens if you need a copy of your residence visa for official paperwork? Don’t worry – the residence visa ‘sticker’ can be accessed digitally, and you can access quickly and easily.
How to download your digital residence visa:
1. Download the 'UAEICP' app: This app from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) is available on Apple and Android devices.
2. Log in with your UAE Pass account: If you don't have one, follow this easy guide to set it up.
3. Find your documents: Look for the icon resembling a document folder in the app's bottom centre.
4. Access your visa and ID: You will see your Emirates ID and residence visa displayed. If you have also sponsor dependents, their documents will also be listed here.
5. Download the visa copy: Tap on the orange-coloured residence visa document. This is the digital version of your usual visa sticker.
6. Save it for later: Download the PDF to your phone. Now you can use it for online applications or even print a copy if needed.