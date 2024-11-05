UAE visa
Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Applying for a government service and need to submit your residence visa copy? If you have recently renewed your visa, chances are you don’t have a visa sticker on your passport. This is because in 2022, the UAE announced that instead of a stamped residence visa, the Emirates ID would be considered the main proof of residency for expatriates in the country.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

But what happens if you need a copy of your residence visa for official paperwork? Don’t worry – the residence visa ‘sticker’ can be accessed digitally, and you can access quickly and easily.

How to download your digital residence visa:

1. Download the 'UAEICP' app: This app from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) is available on Apple and Android devices.
2. Log in with your UAE Pass account: If you don't have one, follow this easy guide to set it up.
3. Find your documents: Look for the icon resembling a document folder in the app's bottom centre.
4. Access your visa and ID: You will see your Emirates ID and residence visa displayed. If you have also sponsor dependents, their documents will also be listed here.
5. Download the visa copy: Tap on the orange-coloured residence visa document. This is the digital version of your usual visa sticker.
6. Save it for later: Download the PDF to your phone. Now you can use it for online applications or even print a copy if needed.