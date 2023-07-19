Dubai: If you are planning to travel anytime soon to India from the UAE, you should be aware of new regulations have been issued for international arrivals.

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued the guidelines today, July 19, which will come into effect from July 20.

No PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on arrival

The new guidelines have removed the requirement for two per cent of total passengers in a flight to undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport.

No Air Suvidha form required

In November last year, India had also lifted the requirement for passengers to fill out the Air Suvidha form, which was a self-declaration form that required passengers to fill out details of their travel, as well as proof of vaccination and PCR test results.

However, there are still some rules that you are required to follow.

Better to be vaccinated

According to the new guidelines, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their home country.

On arrival

The guidelines also state that de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing and thermal screening should be done for all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

“Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment,” read the guidelines issued by the Ministry.

“The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol,” it said.