Dubai: From today, you will not need to file an Air Suvidha form if you are travelling from the UAE to India, after travel guidelines were updated for international passengers arriving in India.

On November 21, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued guidelines for international arrivals – superseding the guidelines issued on the subject on September 2, 2022 .

“The present guidelines are being revised in light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India,” the announcement read.

No Air Suvidha form required

The new guidelines no longer require passengers to fill out the Air Suvidha form, which was a self-declaration form that required passengers to fill out details of their travel, as well as proof of vaccination and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test results.

Vaccine requirements

According to the advisory, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

Face mask requirements

During the trip, passengers are advised to use a face mask as a preferred form of precaution. In case a passenger has any symptoms of COVID-19 during the trip, he or she should wear a mask. The individual should also be isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight or during the trip and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

Social distancing

According to the advisory, de-boarding should be done while ensuring physical distancing. Thermal screening will also be conducted by health officials at the point of entry.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening have to be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

Passengers have also been advised to monitor their own health after they arrive in India and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number – 1075 – or the State’s Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms.

What are the COVID-19 rules to follow when you are returning to the UAE?

When returning to the UAE, you do not need a PCR test result, as long as you are fully vaccinated. However, there are certain other documents that you can also provide, in place of a PCR test result, in case you are not fully vaccinated. This includes a recent COVID-19 recovery certificate. To know more, click here.