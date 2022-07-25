Dubai: Whether you have a residence visa with a validity of one year, two years, three years or more, it is important to know what you should do to renew it when it expires.

Here is a detailed guide on the steps you need to follow.

When should I renew my visa?

The time limit to renew an expired residence visa is 30 days from the date of expiry. However, if there is a need to renew it a few months earlier (one to six months) for travel reasons, you must first take special permission and approval from the relevant General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner’s Affairs (GDRFA) in the emirate that issued your visa. This is as stated on the official UAE government website – u.ae.

Step 1 – Fill in the Emirates ID application.

The first task you must complete is to get your Emirates ID application typed. This can be done online through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website - icp.gov.ae, or going to any registered typing centre in the UAE and having a public relations officer (PRO) or representative complete the process for you. If you choose the second option, you will need to pay additional service charges for the typing centre.

If you would like to complete the process online, you can read our detailed guide here.

Required documents

To ensure you do not delay the process for your Emirates ID renewal, keep the following documents ready:

• Recent coloured photo

• Front and back page of your passport

• Residence visa copy

• Old Emirates ID card copy - front and back

Cost

According to Amer, which is a centre that processes immigration applications on behalf of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the cost of renewing your Emirates ID depends on the validity of your Emirates ID:

• Dh195 – for one year• Dh295 – for two years

• Dh395 – for three years

How long will the process take?

According to the ICP website, issuing an Emirates ID takes up to five days. Once that is complete and the Emirates ID application is approved, it will be sent to be printed by the ICP. Once it is printed, you will receive a notification via email and SMS. You can then collect your ID from the Emirates Post office near you.

While waiting for the physical Emirates ID card, you can access a digital version of the Emirates ID through the ICP app. Click here to find out how you can access an e-version of your Emirates ID.

Step 2: Take the medical fitness test

Once you have applied for the Emirates ID, you must then take the medical fitness test.

Conducting a medical fitness test is mandatory for all UAE residents for visa renewal under the age of 18. According to u.ae, a medical fitness test is conducted to ensure that UAE residents are free from all communicable diseases such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and TB (Tuberculosis).

To take the medical test, you must go to a government-operated medical fitness centre. There are different health authorities that you would need to visit, depending on the Emirate that has issued your visa:

Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Disease Prevention and Screening Centre

Dubai – Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Medical Fitness Centres

Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain – Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) Medical Examination Centres

For a detailed guide on how to book a medical fitness test in each Emirate, read our guide here

Required documents

Regardless of where you apply, you will need the following documents:

• Valid Passport copy

• Valid Emirates ID copy

• Coloured photograph with white background

• You may also need to keep a copy of your Emirates ID application form, depending on which Emirate you are applying in.

Cost

The standard cost for a medical fitness test is Dh250.

How long does the process take?

Once you have completed the medical fitness test at the centre, you will receive your results via SMS and email. In addition, the medical fitness certificate will be sent via courier to you, according to MOHAP. The medical fitness test is a prerequisite for residence visa renewal.

Step 3: Renew your residence permit

According to an announcement by ICP on May 16, the Emirates ID cards have replaced residence visa stickers in the UAE as the primary proof of residency. However, as reported by Gulf News earlier, the visa sticker is still being issued in Dubai.

Once you have received your medical fitness certificate through courier, you can proceed to apply for your residence visa renewal.

You can renew the permit online or through a registered typing centre. If you have completed the process online the registered courier company will pick up your passport from the address that you have provided. If you complete the process at the immigration centre, you can submit your passport at the courier company’s kiosk at the centre.

Documents

For the residence visa renewal, you will need to submit the following documents:

• A recent colour photograph with a white background.

• Passport copy

• Medical fitness certificate

• Emirates ID application

• Medical Insurance or Health Card.

Cost:

According to ICP, these are the fees for renewing your residence visa:

• Application Fees: Dh50

• Issuance fees: Dh100

• ICP service fees: Dh50

Step 4: Collect your renewed Emirates ID and passport copy

If your visa was issued in Dubai, once the visa application has been approved, you will receive your passport with the visa sticker on it. This will be delivered to you through the approved courier company.