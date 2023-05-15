Dubai: If you are a UAE resident and are planning to travel internationally for the Eid Al Adha holidays or the upcoming summer break, what are your options if you do not want to go through the lengthy visa process? As long as you have a valid UAE residence visa and passport, you can get an eVisa for Saudi Arabia, Japan, Azerbaijan, Oman and Qatar within a few days.

Applying for an eVisa is much easier because you can complete the process within a few minutes online and do not have to physically go to the country’s consulate for the visa application or go through a third-party agent.

It is important to remember that each country has requirements for obtaining an eVisa, which are subject to change.

Here are the details:

1. Saudi Arabia GCC eVisa

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents of all professions can apply for a Saudi eVisa online and stay in the country for up to 90 days.

With this eVisa, you can explore the country, visit family and friends and perform Umrah anytime during the year, except during the Hajj season.

UAE residents must have a valid residency permit of three months and a passport with a validity of at least six months. You can apply through the visa platform of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) - https://visa.mofa.gov.sa/

eVisa validity

According to Saudi Arabia’s official tourism website – visitsaudi.com – the duration of stay depends on the type of visa you apply for:

• The multiple-entry tourist visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance, and you can stay in Saudi Arabia for 90 days.

• The single-entry tourist visa is valid for three months from the date of issuance, and you can stay in Saudi Arabia for 30 days.

How much does the visa cost?

The e-visa for GCC residents costs approximately 300 Saudi riyals (Dh293.25) along with the cost of the health insurance fee, which is included in the application process. The total cost will vary depending on the health insurance coverage you select.

For a more detailed guide on the Saudi eVisa application process and eligibility criteria, read our article here.

Rijal Almaa historical village in Asir Region, Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Shutterstock

2. Japan eVisa

Applying for a visa for Japan is also a lot easier for UAE residents now, as they can apply for a 90-day eVisa, following an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan earlier this year.

As per the announcement all foreign nationals who reside in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can apply for a short-term tourist visa online through Japan’s official eVisa platform - www.evisa.mofa.go.jp.

Before you apply for the eVisa, you must make sure you have a valid passport, Emirates ID and UAE residence visa.

eVisa duration and validity

• Duration: A short-term visa for tourism is for 90 days, as per Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

• Validity: The eVisa is valid for three months from the day after the date the visa is issued.

Cost

According to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa issuance fee is 3,000 yen (approximately Dh82), but certain nationalities are exempt from paying a visa fee or can pay a reduced fee.

As per the Consulate General of Japan in Dubai, there are over 30 countries exempt from paying visa fees. You can find the complete list here: https://www.dubai.uae.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_ja/visa_fee_eng.html

Here is a breakdown of the visa fee, as per the Consulate General of Japan in Dubai:

• General cost: Dh80

• For Indian nationals: Dh20

• Free for certain nationalities

Mount Fuji, located on the island of Honshu, Japan. Image Credit: DSD/Pexels

3. Azerbaijan eVisa or visa on arrival

UAE residents planning to travel to Azerbaijan can either get a visa on arrival stamped on their passport when they land in the country, or apply for an eVisa in advance. You can stay in the country for up to 30 days on either of these visas.

Recently, Gulf News spoke to Haris Bashir, a travel consultant at Dubai-based travel agency, Chinnar Travels, who explained that the advantage of applying for an eVisa was lesser time spent at the airport, once you land.

“If you are choosing a visa on arrival, you would need to scan your passport at the smart machines that have been installed at the airport, and enter your trip details, to get the visa on arrival. If you have an eVisa, you can directly go to the immigration counter,” he said.

Cost:

The cost for both of these visa options is Dh140.

You can apply for the eVisa through Azerbaijan’s official online visa portal - evisa.gov.az and the visa is issued within three days.

Baku, Azerbaijan Image Credit: Shutterstock

4. Oman eVisa for GCC residents of approved professions

If you are a UAE-based expatriate planning to travel to Oman, you can apply for an eVisa that allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

The ‘GCC Resident Visa’ issued by Royal Oman Police (ROP), is an unsponsored visit visa, which GCC residents can apply for through Oman’s official eVisa platform - evisa.rop.gov.om

Only professions approved by the ROP are allowed to apply for the online visa. There are over 30 professions eligible for the eVisa. If your occupation is not eligible for eVisa, then you must apply for a sponsored tourist visa from an authorised travel agency.

Cost:

The cost of a 30-day visit visa for GCC residents is Omani Rial 5 (Dh47.50).

To find out if your profession is eligible for the eVisa, click here.

Muscat, Oman Image Credit: Shutterstock

5. Qatar eVisa for GCC residents

Recently, Qatar announced that GCC residents of all professions can apply for a 'GCC Resident Visa' on the new Hayya Portal - haya.qa and stay in the country for up to 30 days.

To be eligible for the visa you should have a valid UAE or GCC valid residency of a minimum of three months, from the date of arrival in Qatar and your job title must match the profession stated in the residence visa.

Cost

The visa fee is QAR100 (Dh100.49). It has to be paid after your visa is approved. The fee is non-refundable.