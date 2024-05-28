Dubai: Thinking of a European Mediterranean escape during the upcoming Eid Al Adha or summer holidays? UAE expatriates can get visa on arrival to Montenegro, the small but vibrant European nation located on the Adriatic sea.

So, if this sounds like the perfect vacation for you, there are a few conditions and requirements UAE residents need to meet before they book their tickets to Montenegro.

For how long is the visa on arrival is valid?

“The visa on arrival scheme is only for a specific period which is from May 1 to September 7, 2024. After that, the tourist visa is issued on a case by case basis,” Eva Kanani, an operations manager at Vas Tourism LLC, a UAE-based travel agency that specialises in Balkan tours, told Gulf News

According to the government of Montenegro’s website - www.gov.me, UAE residents can stay in the country for up to 10 days on this visa.

What are the conditions for visa on arrival, for Montenegro, for UAE residents?

Kanani explained that UAE residents are eligible for visa on arrival but they have to meet specific conditions first.

“UAE expatriates who have a valid residency permit continuously for three years before travelling to the country are allowed visa on arrival. It is also important to note that some UAE residents with specific nationalities are not allowed visa on arrival. They can apply for tourist visa through the Montenegro Embassy in Abu Dhabi,” she said.

The government of Montenegro’s website - www.gov.me, states that the visa on arrival decision does not apply to nationals of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, Somalia and India.

She added that a direct return ticket to Dubai is also a requirement for getting the visa on arrival.

“As of now, the Montenegro government is allowing passengers flying with flydubai to be eligible for visa on arrival. The flydubai flights for Montenegro will start from June 14. Flydubai is the only airline in the UAE that offers direct flights to Tivat but it is a seasonal route,” Kanani said.

According to the flydubai website, their summer season flights between Dubai and Tivat will operate from June 14, 2024 to September 7, 2024.

“Another condition is to have proof of a paid tourist arrangement. This basically means that your trip should be organised by a travel agency. You will be asked to provide a receipt or document of the tourist arrangement. You must also have proof of accommodation,” she added.

She also clarified that sometimes visa rules and requirements can change, so it’s always best to check with the Montenegro embassy directly.

“However, travel insurance or proof of financial support is not necessary for UAE residents. We would suggest asking the embassy of Montenegro directly for specific information because rules can change,” Kanani said.

Requirements for Montenegro visa on arrival: • A UAE residency valid continuously for at least three years.

• A valid passport with at least six months validity.

• A valid direct return ticket to Dubai.

• Proof of tourist arrangement.

How to apply for a Montenegro tourist visa from the UAE?

If you are not eligible for visa on arrival, you can still go ahead and apply for a tourist visa.

“Montenegro is a popular destination for UAE residents because it’s a European country that is not in the Schengen zone, so the visa process is a little easier,” Husham Kattingeri, an outbound travel supervisor at Regal Tours Worldwide, told Gulf News.

Kattingeri explained that you can apply for a tourist visa through a travel agent or go to the Montenegro embassy to fill out the visa application form.

“It’s important to note that your personal appearance in the embassy in Abu Dhabi is required if the visa is processed and approved, and only then will they stamp the visa in the passport, which will be returned on the same day,” he said.

Required documents:

As per Kattingeri, these are required documents for the tourist visa:

• Passport copy and UAE residence visa copy.

• Passport-sized coloured photo (35x45 mm in JPEG format).

• Proof of accommodation.

• Bank account statement for the last three months.

• Return flight ticket.

• Travel health insurance valid in Montenegro for the duration of stay.

• Employment certificate mentioning monthly salary.

How long does it take to receive the visa?

According to Kattingeri, it takes 29 working days for the visa to be processed.

What is the validity of the tourist visa?

“There is no standard duration or validity for the tourist visa, it is decided by the embassy,” he said.

Cost – “The embassy fee for the visa application is Dh160 and the travel agency fee to complete the process can vary from Dh500 to Dh800,” Kattingeri said.