1. Hessa Street Improvement Project

One of Dubai’s busiest roads, Hessa Street, is undergoing a major upgrade. The project, launched by the RTA in 2023, covers a 4.5km stretch between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, aimed at easing traffic flow and enhancing connectivity.

Key improvements:

• Intersections: Four key junctions will be revamped, including the ones with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Street. Notable changes include a two-lane bridge ramp over the Dubai Metro Red Line at Sheikh Zayed Road and lane expansions at the other intersections.



• Wider roads: Hessa Street will double in size, from two to four lanes in both directions, accommodating up to 8,000 vehicles per hour.



• Cycling tracks: A new 13.5km track for bicycles and e-scooters will connect Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills, enhancing links to Metro stations and nearby residential areas.

Who benefits?

Residents in Al Sufouh II, Al Barsha, and Jumeirah Village Circle will see improved road conditions and quicker commutes.

2. Improving the Mall of the Emirates entrance

Access to the Mall of the Emirates is getting easier with new roads, intersections, and a dedicated bridge, reducing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Key improvements:

• Direct access bridge: A 300-metre single-lane bridge will provide direct access to the mall’s parking from Sheikh Zayed Road.



• Wider ramp: The ramp from Umm Suqeim road to the mall will be expanded for smoother access.



• Better connectivity: Nearby intersections will be upgraded, and the road adjacent to the Kempinski Hotel will become two-way.

How will this reduce traffic?

With the 300-metre bridge, travel time for motorists coming from the direction of Abu Dhabi or Jebel Ali will drop from 10 minutes to just one minute, while those coming from Umm Suqeim will see their travel time cut by half, from 15 minutes to 8 minutes.

3. Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement

Serving one million people, this massive project aims to slash the journey time between Deira and Bur Dubai by 2030, reducing it from 104 minutes to just 16. It involves the development of 15 intersections along a 13km stretch and due to its scale, it has been split into five phases.

What is happening?

Three new bridges, spanning 3.1km, are being built, along with wider roads and upgraded junctions. Key components, like the Infinity Bridge and several tunnels, are already operational, that eliminate a major traffic bottleneck towards Bur Dubai.

4. Al Khail Road Development

Three major bridges on Al Khail Road are already operational, with more upgrades underway. This project is expected to reduce travel times by 30 per cent , increase the capacity of existing intersections vehicles per hour, enhance traffic efficiency on Al Khail Road, resolve traffic overlaps at flyovers, and ensure continuous and smooth traffic flow.

Key improvements:

• Za’beel Bridge: A three-lane, 700-metre bridge with a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

• Al Quoz 1 Bridge: A 650-metre, two-lane bridge, handling 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Which areas benefit?

The upgrades impact Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

5. Dubai Harbour Bridge

If you live in the Dubai Marina area, a new 1.5km bridge will provide direct access to Dubai Harbour, cutting travel time from 12 minutes to just three minutes.

In January 2024, RTA announced that a new bridge will be built to enable direct entry and exit from Dubai Harbour. Dubai Harbour is located between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah.

What to expect: