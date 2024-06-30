Dubai: A new bridge will be built to enable direct entry and exit from Dubai Harbour, cutting travel time from 12 minutes to three minutes, it was announced on Sunday.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a Dh431 million project to construct direct entry and exit points for Dubai Harbour, in partnership with Shamal Holding, the firm that owns the seafront destination. The project encompasses the construction of a two-lane bridge in each direction spanning 1.5km, extending from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour.

Dubai Harbour is located between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah.

6,000 vehicles per hour

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA said: “The project provides a direct entry and exit for Dubai Harbour to ease the movement of visitors and residents. It covers the construction of a bridge of two lanes in each direction spanning 1,500 metres and accommodating 6,000 vehicles per hour.

"The bridge extends from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road [near the American University in Dubai] to Dubai Harbour Street¸ passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour."

He added that the project also includes surface improvements at four intersections along the bridge: the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbour Street.

When completed, the project will improve the flow of traffic and reduce the travel time from 12 minutes to three minutes, said Al Tayer.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO, Shamal Holding said: “This major milestone to construct the Dubai Harbour bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road... achieves our mission of offering our residents and guests the best experience and comfort.

As we continue to upgrade and invest in the infrastructure and facilities of Dubai Harbour, we appreciate the support and partnership of the Roads and Transport Authority, as well as our wider ecosystem of partners, contractors, and developers.”

About Dubai Harbour

The seafront district includes Dubai Harbour Residences, the first residential project led and curated by Dubai Harbour.

Dubai Harbour Image Credit: Supplied