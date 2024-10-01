Dubai: A new bridge has been opened to the public near Jumeirah Village Circle, making it easier for motorists to access Al Khail Road and reducing traffic.

The bridge is part of the Al Khail improvement project by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and here’s how it will make your journey easier.

Where is the new bridge?

The new two-lane bridge is located between the intersections of Al Khamila street and Hessa street, near Jumeirah Village Circle. The bridge connects traffic from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street and stretches across 700 metres, accommodating up to 3,200 cars per hour.

As part of the project, you will also find it easier to use the surface roads, which have been improved over a stretch of 900 metres around Jumeirah Village Circle, to Al Khail Road towards Deira, as part of the improvement project.

On September 1, the RTA also announced the opening of two new bridges, as part of the Al Khail Development Project.

• The first bridge is located in Zaa’beel. The 700-metre-long bridge has three lanes and connects traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali.

• The second bridge is located in Al Quoz 1. The 650-metre-long bridge has two lanes, connecting Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali.

What is the Al Khail Road improvement project?