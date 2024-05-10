Here are all the bus routes you need to be familiar with if Ajman to Dubai is a regular route for you.

DXB 1 - Ajman Transport’s intercity bus to Rashidiya

The Ajman Bus service has a route – DXB 1, which takes passengers from the Al Musallah bus station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Road to the Centrepoint bus station, next to the Centrepoint Metro station.

Here is the bus schedule for DXB 1:

From the Al Musalla bus station – The bus service starts at 5.45am and buses leave every half hour throughout the day. The last bus leaves the station at 10.45pm.

From Centrepoint bus station – The bus service starts at 7.15am and buses leave every half hour throughout the day. The last bus leaves the station at 12.15am.

How much does the trip cost?

If you have a Masaar card, which is the bus card from Ajman Transport, your ticket will cost Dh15. In case you don’t have one, you can pay by cash for the ticket, which will then cost Dh19.

Dubai RTA’s E400 and E411 bus

Another option that you can consider is Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) intercity bus. There are two buses operated by RTA, which take commuters to Ajman. These buses also makes several stops within Ajman at popular locations, which can make it a convenient option to get dropped off at a bus stop closer to your final destination.

1. E400 – Union Bus Station

The E400 intercity bus plies between the Union Bus Station in Deira to the Al Musallah bus station in Ajman.

While the trip costs Dh12 on the Dubai to Ajman route, it costs Dh15 on the Ajman to Dubai route. You can pay for the ticket using your nol card.

2. E411 – Etisalat bus/Metro station (Green Line)