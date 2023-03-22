Transport authorities have announced free parking during Ramadan, as well as special timings for public transport services in different emirates. Authorities have urged motorists to follow traffic rules during the month and avoid parking their vehicles in front of mosques during Taraweeh prayers. These are the public transport and public parking timings that have been announced across the UAE:

Abu Dhabi

Darb toll gates

In Abu Dhabi, the peak hours for Darb toll gates will be changed in Ramadan, with motorists having to pay Darb fees between 8am and 10am, and between 2pm and 4pm from Monday to Saturday, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has announced.

Monday to Saturday

Morning: 8am to10am

Evening: 2pm to 4pm

Sunday: Free

Mawaqif - public parking

Mawaqif parking fees in the emirate will continue to be collected between 8am and 12am during the month, with no change to their timings. As in the rest of the year, there will be no Darb and Mawaqif fees on Sunday.

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 12am

Sunday: Free

Service centres

ITC has also adjusted timings for its Customer Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality, which will attend to customers during Ramadan between Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 3pm. On Fridays, the centres will be open from 9am to 12pm only.

Abu Dhabi and Al Ain City Municipality - Monday to Thursday: 9am to 3pm

Public buses

Abu Dhabi and its suburbs

Every day between 5am/6am to 1am the following day

Suburbs - 6am to 1am the following day

Al Ain

In Al Ain, public buses will operate from 7am to 2am. In its suburbs, the services will be provided from 6am until 11pm, while a select few services will operate until 12am. The majority of the suburban public bus services will remain unchanged, with a slight change in the frequency of a few services in the city of Al Ain.

Al Ain and its suburbs - 6am to 12am

Al Dhafrah - There will be no change in services, apart from a slight change in frequency of buses, for bus services in Al Dhafrah region. However, public buses will not run during the period of iftar.

Abu Dhabi Express

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Express services will operate from 6am to 11pm during weekdays, and from 6am to 1am on weekends. The Abu Dhabi Link service will also be available from 6am to 11pm throughout the week.

Weekdays - 6am to 11pm

Weekends - 6am to 1am

Link service - 6am to 11pm (All days)

Dubai

Public parking

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 6pm and from 8pm to 12 midnight

TECOM area (parking with code F): 8am to 6pm

The multi-level parking: 24-hour

Customer happiness centres

The service timing of Customers Happiness Centres during Ramadan will be from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and on Friday from 9am to 12pm. Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual round the clock.

Dubai Metro

Metro Red and Green Stations on the Red Line will operate on the following schedule:



Monday to Thursday - 5am to 12 midnight

Friday - 5am to 1am

Saturday - 5am to 12 midnight

Sunday from 8am to 12 midnight

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am

Sunday - 9am to 1am.

Dubai bus

Bus routes will operate from 6am to 1am (Next day)

The timings of the Metro feeder bus stations will coincide with the first and last Metro timing.

Intercity bus routes

The following inter-city bus routes will also be operational:

E16 from Al Sabkha to Hatta

E100 from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

E101 from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

E102 from Ibn Battuta to Al Mussafah

E201 from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain

E303 from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah

E306 from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah

E307 from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah

E307A from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah

E315 from Etisalat station to Muwaileh in Sharjah

E400 from the Union station to Ajman

E411 from the Union station to Ajman

E700 from the Union Station to Fujairah

Vehicle testing centres

The business hours of service provider centres (vehicle technical testing) will be as follows:

Tasjeel Jebel Ali

Monday to Thursday and Saturday - 7am to 4pm

Friday - 7am to 12 noon

Tasjeel Hatta

Monday to Thursday and Saturday - 8am to 3pm

Friday - 8pm to 12 midnight

Al Mutakamela Al Quoz, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Nad Al Hamar, Tamam Al Kindi, Cars Al Mamzar, Cars Deira, Tasjeel Discovery, Al Aweer, AutoPro Al Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Tawar:



Monday to Thursday and Saturday - 8am to 4pm, 8pm to 12 midnight

Friday - 8am to 12 noon, 8pm to 12 midnight.

Tasjeel Al Qusais, Tasjeel Al Barsha, Tasjeel Al Warsan



Monday to Thursday and Saturday - 8am to 12 midnight

Friday - 8am to 12 noon, 3pm to 12 midnight

Shamil Al Adhed, Shamil Muhaisnah, Shamil Nad Al Hamar, Shamil Al-Qusais, Tajdeed, Wasl Al Arabi Center, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha, Al Mumayaz Al Mizhar, Tasjeel Motor City, Tasjeel Arabian City, Al Yalayes, Al Mutakamela, Al Aweer and Quick: works

Monday to Thursday and Saturday - 8am to 4pm, 8pm to 12 midnight

Friday - 8am to 12 noon, 8pm to 12 midnight

All Service Provider Centres will remain closed on Sundays.

Marine Transport, Water Bus timings

Dubai Marina (BM1)

Marina Promenade – Marina Mall Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 9.55 pm, Friday from 1.50pm to 10.25 pm, Saturday – Sunday from 2pm to 10.25pm.

Marina Mall – Marina Walk from Monday to Thursday from 11am to 11.45pm, Friday from 12pm to 12.45 am, and Saturday to Sunday from 12pm to 12.45am.

Marina Terrace – Marina Walk. Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 9.55pm, Friday from 2pm to 10.25pm, Saturday – Sunday from 2pm to 10.25pm.

Full Route from Monday to Thursday from 5.05pm to 9.30pm, and Friday from 5.10pm to 10:05 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 5.05pm to 10.05pm.

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3), Monday – Thursday from 4pm to 11.45pm, Friday: 5pm to 12.40am, Saturday – Sunday from 5pm to 12.40 am.

Dubai abras

Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3) Monday – Thursday: 9am to 11.35pm, Friday: 9am – 12.15 am of the following day, Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 12.25am of the following day.

Al Fahidi – Sabkha (CR4) Monday – Thursday: 9.00am – 11.20pm, Friday: 9am – 12.15am the next day, Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 12.15am.

Al Fahidi – Souq Old Deira (CR5) Monday – Thursday: 9am – 11.20pm, Friday: 9am – 12.15am of the following day, Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 12.20am of the following day.

Baniyas – Seef (CR6) Monday – Thursday: 9am – 11.25pm Friday: 9am – 12.20am of the following day, Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 12.15am of the following day.

Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Seef (CR7) Saturday – Sunday: 4pm – 12.20am of the following day.

Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) Saturday – Sunday: 4pm – 12.10 am of the following day.

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) Monday – Thursday : 8am – 11.20pm, Friday: 8am – 12.20am of the following day, Saturday – Sunday: 8am – 12.20am of the following day.

Tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) 7.30pm – 12am.

Dubai Creek Harbor – Al Jaddaf (CR11) Monday to Thursday and Friday: 8am – 10.05am and 5pm – 11.30pm.

Al Marfa Souq – Dubai Old Souq (CR12) Saturday to Sunday and Friday: 5.30pm to 12.45 am Monday to Thursday: 5.30pm to 10.45pm.

Harbour Souq – Deira Old Souq (CR13) Saturday to Sunday and Friday: 5.05pm to 12.25am, Monday to Thursday: 5.05pm to 10.25pm.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba – Marina Mall and vice versa, 1.00 pm – 8pm.

Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba 2.20pm and 9.20pm.

Dubai Water Canal – Marina Mall 1.50pm and 8.50pm.

Bluewaters – Ghubaiba 1.20pm and 8.20 pm.

Bluewaters – Marina Mall 2.50pm and 9.50pm.

Dubai Marina Full Trip (FR4) 4.30pm and 8.30pm only two trips.

Al Marfa Souq – Al Ghubaiba (CR10) Friday, Saturday and Sunday 6pm – 10.15pm.

Sharjah

Earlier this week, Sharjah Municipality announced paid parking hours for Ramadan in the emirate.

Paid parking hours will be 8am to 12am (midnight) from Saturday to Thursday.

Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.