Dubai: You can start your new year in the UAE by enjoying free parking, as many transport authorities in the country have announced free parking on the public holiday on January 1.

Here are the details of the announcements made across the UAE so far:

Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the working hours for all services during the 2024 New Year’s Eve and Holiday. The changes in business hours relate to customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport means, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

Service Providers Centres (Technical Testing)

Service Provider Centres will be closed on Monday 1 January 2024 and will resume business on Tuesday 2 January 2024

Customer Happiness Centres

All RTA’s customer happiness centres will be closed on Monday 1 January 2024. Smart customer happiness centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual, around the clock.

Dubai Metro

On December 28, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced free public parking for the New Year’s holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Except for the multi-level parking terminal, public parking will be free on the public holiday. Parking will be free on Sunday, as well, per usual. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Metro timings for New Year

The service hours of the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines from December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024, will be as follows: Sunday, December 31, 2023 - from 8am to 11.59pm. Monday, January 1, 2024 - from 12 midnight to 11.59 pm.

Dubai Tram

Sunday, December 31, 2023 - from 9am to 11.59pm

Monday, January 1, 2024 - from 12 midnight to 1am (next day).

Dubai Bus timing

Monday to Thursday 4.30am to 12.30am (next day).

The timing of all Metro link bus services will be synchronised with the Metro times.

Intercity Bus routes that will continue to operate:

E16 - from Al Sabkha to Hatta

E100 - from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

E101 - from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

E102 - from Al Jaffiliya to Musaffah Community

E201 - from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain

E303 - from Union Station to Jubail in Sharjah

E306 - from Al Ghubaiba to Jubail in Sharjah

E307 - from Deira City Centre to Jubail in Sharjah

E307A - from Abu Hail to Jubail in Sharjah

E315 - from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah,

E400 - from Union Station to Ajman

E411 - from Etisalat Station to Ajman

E700 - from Union Station to Fujairah.

Abu Dhabi

Free parking on Monday, January 1.

Surface parking (Mawaqif) is free from Monday, January 1, 2024, till 7.59am on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, according to an announcement by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) Abu Dhabi.

Parking will also be free in Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot during the holiday.

Motorists, however, are urged to avoid parking in prohibited areas, or obstruct the movement of vehicles, and avoid parking in residential areas from 9pm till 8am.

Customer happiness centers

All Customer Happiness Centers will be closed during the holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024, with official working hours renewing on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.