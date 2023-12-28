Dubai: If you are an expectant mother planning to travel soon with a UAE-based airline, there are a few rules you need to keep in mind to ensure you have a safe and hassle-free journey.

Etihad Airways, Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai have regulations in place and advise pregnant passengers to consult with their doctor before they commit to any travel plans.

Here are the health regulations and advice you should follow from UAE-based airlines.

For Etihad Airways

During the first 28 weeks of your pregnancy, you do not need a medical certificate to fly.

When do I need a medical certificate?

Single pregnancy:

From weeks 29 to 36, you will require a medical certificate to fly.



Once you reach the 37th week of your pregnancy, you will not be accepted to travel.

Multiple pregnancy:

From weeks 29 to 32, you will require a medical certificate to fly.



Once you reach the 33rd week of your pregnancy, you will not be accepted to travel.

You can download the certificate by visiting this website: https://www.etihad.com/en-ae/manage/special-assistance/expectant-mothers



Your doctor or midwife must fill out the certificate and sign it before you travel.

When do I provide the medical certificate?

The certificate must be presented when you check in at the airport, and should:

• state that you are fit to fly

• include the number of weeks of pregnancy and your Expected Delivery Date (EDD)

• confirm whether the pregnancy is single or multiple

• be issued and signed by your doctor or midwife within the gestation period considered acceptable for travel

• be issued on a clinic or hospital letter head or stamped

• be valid for three weeks from the date of issue

• be written clearly in English or Arabic (other languages are accepted but must be verified by Etihad Airways check-in staff).

Medical Information Form (MEDIF):

According to Etihad, if your pregnancy is complicated with a condition that adds extra risk, you must fill out the MEDIF Form. You can access the form through the Etihad website here- www.etihad.com/en-ae/manage/special-assistance/expectant-mothers

According to Etihad, depending on the stage of your pregnancy, you may require a medical certificate and you will need to present when you check-in. Image Credit: Etihad

For Emirates

You can travel with the airline as usual up until your 29th week of pregnancy, as long as you have not had any complications or medical concerns.

Single pregnancy:

As per Emirates, you are not allowed to fly after the 36th week of a single pregnancy.

Multiple pregnancy:

After the 32nd week of a multiple pregnancy you are not allowed to travel.

Do I need a medical certificate?

According to Emirates, if you are travelling during or after your 29th week of pregnancy, you will need to bring a medical certificate or letter signed by your doctor or midwife. You will be prevented from flying if you travel without one.

The letter or certificate must include the following details:

• Confirmation of a single or multiple pregnancy.

• That there are no complications during the pregnancy.

• The estimated date of delivery.

• The latest date your doctor expects you to be fit to travel.

• That you are in good health.

• That there is no known reason that would prevent you from flying.

Medical Information Form (MEDIF)

According to Emirates, if you do need to travel while you are close to your due date, you must apply for medical clearance by submitting a medical information form (MEDIF). You can access the form by visiting this website: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/before-you-fly/health/before-you-leave/

As per Emirates, if you are travelling during or after your 29th week of pregnancy, you will need to bring a medical certificate or letter signed by your doctor or midwife. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

For Air Arabia

According to Air Arabia’s website - www.airarabia.com, pregnant mothers are allowed to travel until 35 weeks, if they provide a medical certificate indicating the number of weeks of their pregnancy.

The certificate must be signed by a doctor and is valid for 14 days from the date of issuance.

After the 36th week, women with a single pregnancy are not allowed to travel. For a multiple pregnancy, you cannot travel after the 32nd week.

The medical certificate must be signed by a doctor and is valid for 14 days from the date of issuance. Image Credit: Supplied

For flydubai

The airline allows expectant mothers until the end of 28 weeks of their pregnancy to travel. Travelling after 28 weeks is not allowed, unless with an official medical report or certificate signed by a doctor or midwife.

After the end of 36 weeks, you cannot travel with flydubai.