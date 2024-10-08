STOCK cardboard box delivery home
Dubai: Travelling, but need to make sure your car registration is renewed on time? Not only can you complete the process online, you can also get your documents delivered to you, regardless of where you are in the world.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has added different delivery options to its licensing services, which allow you to get your documents delivered to you wherever you are.

Here are the details.

Different delivery options

RTA has introduced four different options for customers, including a two-hour delivery and international shipping. The new services are:

Premium
Two hours delivery within Dubai.
Cost: Dh50

Same-day delivery
This option is available for people living in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Cost: Dh35

Standard delivery
This ensures that the document is delivered to you the next day.
Cost: Dh20

International delivery
You also get the option for worldwide shipping, when you complete a licensing service.
Cost: Dh50

While you get digital versions of your car registration and driving licence almost instantly, if you do wish to have a physical copy of these documents, too, these delivery options can make it easier to get them to your doorstep.

On the other hand, you can also print out these documents through smart kiosks that have been put up by the RTA at various government service centres across Dubai.