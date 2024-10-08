Here are the details.

Different delivery options

RTA has introduced four different options for customers, including a two-hour delivery and international shipping. The new services are:

Premium

Two hours delivery within Dubai.

Cost: Dh50

Same-day delivery

This option is available for people living in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Cost: Dh35

Standard delivery

This ensures that the document is delivered to you the next day.

Cost: Dh20

International delivery

You also get the option for worldwide shipping, when you complete a licensing service.

Cost: Dh50

While you get digital versions of your car registration and driving licence almost instantly, if you do wish to have a physical copy of these documents, too, these delivery options can make it easier to get them to your doorstep.