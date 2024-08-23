Dubai: Is your vehicle registration renewal coming up? Instead of heading to the nearest service centre and waiting in line to collect your token number for the car inspection, you can save time by booking an inspection online through Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
RTA offers the booking service at two Tasjeel centres – Al Barsha and Al Qusais, and you can book your appointment easily through the RTA website or app. Here’s how.
How to book your vehicle inspection in advance
• Visit the RTA website – Go to rta.ae, and from the menu bar, select ‘Services’ under the ‘Home’ category. Click on ‘View all services’.
• Search for the service – In the search bar, type ‘Apply for Vehicle Technical Inspection’ and click ‘Apply Now’ on the service page.
• Enter vehicle details – If your vehicle is registered in Dubai, log in using your UAE Pass. If it is registered in another emirate, select the relevant emirate and provide your name, mobile number, and email address before proceeding.
• Verify your identity – If your vehicle is Dubai-registered, your identity will be verified through UAE Pass. Your plate number and vehicle details will be displayed. Select your vehicle.
• Choose inspection type – Select ‘light vehicle’ as the inspection type.
• Book your slot – Choose a convenient date, time, and location for the inspection, and confirm your appointment.
• Receive confirmation – You will receive the booking details via email and SMS.
• Get your vehicle inspected – On the appointment day, present the SMS booking details at the centre. After the inspection, pay the fees on-site and receive your inspection certificate via email.
Costs
• Dh150 – Light vehicle inspection
• Dh50 – Light vehicle re-inspection
• Dh20 – Knowledge and innovation fees