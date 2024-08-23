• Visit the RTA website – Go to rta.ae, and from the menu bar, select ‘Services’ under the ‘Home’ category. Click on ‘View all services’.

• Search for the service – In the search bar, type ‘Apply for Vehicle Technical Inspection’ and click ‘Apply Now’ on the service page.

• Enter vehicle details – If your vehicle is registered in Dubai, log in using your UAE Pass. If it is registered in another emirate, select the relevant emirate and provide your name, mobile number, and email address before proceeding.

• Verify your identity – If your vehicle is Dubai-registered, your identity will be verified through UAE Pass. Your plate number and vehicle details will be displayed. Select your vehicle.

• Choose inspection type – Select ‘light vehicle’ as the inspection type.

• Book your slot – Choose a convenient date, time, and location for the inspection, and confirm your appointment.

• Receive confirmation – You will receive the booking details via email and SMS.

• Get your vehicle inspected – On the appointment day, present the SMS booking details at the centre. After the inspection, pay the fees on-site and receive your inspection certificate via email.