Dubai: Using your phone while driving or chucking trash out of your car? You not only face a fine of Dh1,000 but can also end up with black points on your licence.

Here is a list of traffic violations that have a penalty of Dh1,000 under the UAE’s federal traffic law.

1. Exceeding the maximum speed limit

Motorists caught driving exceeding the speed limit by up to 50 km/h will face a Dh1,000 fine.

This means that if the road’s maximum speed limit – which is clearly mentioned on signboards on each road – is 60km/h and you are driving at 110km/h, you face a fine of Dh1,000.

2. Crowding near a car accident

If you see a car accident, do not crowd near the site of the incident. Instead, the best response is to call the police’s emergency number - 999. Crowding near an accident site prevents ambulances, emergency vehicles, traffic patrols and civil defence from reaching the accident scene on time. According to Abu Dhabi Police, the fine for crowding at accident sites is Dh1,000.

Also, not only does it make it harder for emergency authorities to carry out their duties but crowding leads to additional accidents as motorists might try to step out of their cars to stand close to the accident site, or curious pedestrians might try to cross roads, oblivious to the movement of traffic, increasing the risk of run-over accidents.

3. Overtaking from the ‘hard shoulder’

Hard shoulders are lanes to the extreme right or left of the road, which are clearly marked by yellow lines. Motorists who use the hard shoulder to overtake another vehicle will be fined Dh1,000.

In 2017, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers that the hard shoulder is designated for emergency use by ambulances, for cars that have broken down and for police patrols to reach accident sites to provide emergency assistance.

4. Parking in a spot reserved for People of Determination

The fine for parking in an area reserved for People of Determination is Dh1,000 and six black points.

5. Failure to stop in front of a school bus stop sign

All motorists must completely halt whenever a school bus has the ‘stop’ sign put up and keep a distance of no less than five metres to ensure safe and secure crossing of students. Violators will be fined Dh1,000 in addition to receiving 10 black points.

6. Jumping a red light

Trying to speed past a traffic signal right before it turns red is a dangerous practice. Not only do you endanger your life and the lives of other motorists, you also face a fine of Dh1,000. Your vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days and 12 black points will be registered on your driving licence, as per the UAE Traffic Law. Also, each Emirate has its own traffic regulations in addition to the Federal Traffic Law, which may lead to stricter penalties being imposed on motorists.

In Dubai, for example, to release the vehicle from impound before the 30-day period, you are required to pay Dh3,000.

In Abu Dhabi, the penalty for jumping a red light can lead to even stricter penalties, as per Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As per the law, those who are found jumping the red light will be fined Dh1,000, and given 12 traffic black points. Additionally, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, and Dh50,000 will have to paid to release the vehicle from impoundment. The motorist’s driving licence will also be suspended for six months. If the impounded vehicle is not released within three months, it will be auctioned off.

7. Littering from your car

You may not think twice before throwing a packet of chips or trash outside your car, but the action can land you with a Dh1,000 fine and an additional six black points.

8. Sudden deviation of a vehicle

Sudden swerves while driving can lead to serious accidents and severe injuries. According to Abu Dhabi Police, a sudden deviation in a car’s driving path is often caused by distracted drivers. The fine for ‘sudden deviation of a vehicle’ under the UAE Traffic Law is Dh1,000.

9. Stopping your car in the middle of the road