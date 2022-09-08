Dubai: Whether you are a resident from another Emirate visiting Abu Dhabi, or if you are a new car owner in Abu Dhabi, you may face a situation where you cross a Darb toll gate while your vehicle is not registered in the Darb system. However, if you are worried about whether you may face a fine for crossing the gate without registering your car, there is good news.

Car owners are given a grace period of 10 working days, from the time of crossing the gate, to register their vehicle and make the necessary payment.

Here is all you need to know about how you can register your vehicle.

Crossed the toll bridge on unregistered vehicle – what next?

If you have just crossed the Darb toll gate while driving a vehicle that has not been registered with the Darb toll system, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number informing you that you have crossed the toll gate, providing the vehicle number plate as well.

The SMS further states: “Please register your vehicle in Darb – Toll Gates system within 10 working days to avoid the violation.”

What happens if I do not register my vehicle?

If you fail to register your vehicle, a fine of Dh100 will be issued when the grace period of 10 working days ends.

Passing the gate for the second time without registering the vehicle – Dh200 fine

Passing the gate for the third time - Dh400 fine

How to register your vehicle

To ensure you do not face any fines, you simply need to follow these steps to first set up a Darb account:

1. Visit – darb.itc.gov.ae.

2. Click on create new account for individuals on the Toll Gate System login page.

3. Enter your email address.

4. Enter the verification code sent to your email.

5. Select the Emirate your vehicle is registered in and enter your traffic number.

6. Enter the mobile number linked to your traffic number to receive a verification code

7. Enter the verification code sent to your phone.

8. Enter all profile information and click on complete registration.

Your account is now active and you can top up your e-wallet.

How to top up your e-wallet

• Once you have registered with the Darb website, you will see a ‘financial wallets’ widget on your dashboard.

• Under ‘My wallet’ you will see the amount showing up as Dh0, if you have created a fresh account.

• Click on the icon next to ‘top up’.

• You will get the option of topping the wallet up with set amounts like Dh50, Dh100, Dh150 or Dh200. Alternatively, you can also provide a specific amount as per your requirement.

• Select ‘Top up using Credit Card’.

• Enter your credit card number and other related details.

• Click ‘Pay’.

Your payment will be processed and the amount will then reflect on your e-wallet.