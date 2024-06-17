Dubai: Have you ever stumbled upon a website offering an unbelievable deal on your dream designer bag? While the offer might be tempting, there's a chance it could be a scam.

How can you be entirely sure? Here’s where ‘CheckMyLink’ comes in, a free online tool initiated by UAE’s Cyber Security Council in partnership with etisalat by e& and the Global Anti-Scam Alliance. The online tool is developed by ScamAdviser, an online review platform for websites.

You can access the online tool through the website - staysafe.csc.gov.ae and it allows you to check how credible a website is, rating it on various parameters. This can be a helpful tool in avoiding phishing scams.

It is important to note, however, that the website is only a helpful resource in checking the legitimacy of a website. It is always advisable to do your own research and learn the different ways in which you can recognise the warning signs of a fraudulent website.

What is CheckMyLink?

According to the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the website allows people to check if a website is legitimate, or potentially an online phishing scam. You can type in the address of any website you want to verify, and the platform will check for malware, phishing or other scams.

“These sources are neither complete nor perfect. The phish may be brand new or the scam may be well hidden. We therefore strongly recommend you to always do your own check as well,” the Cyber Security Council states on the website.

Here's what CheckMyLink reveals:

• Website reliability score - A colour-coded system (red, yellow, light green, dark green) instantly flags potential scams. Dark green means the website is reliable, if it is light green then the site ‘maybe trustworthy’. While red indicates a high risk of fraud.



• Detailed breakdown - CheckMyLink shows if the site has been reported for phishing, is registered with local authorities, and how old the domain is.

How to spot a phishing website

According to the UAE Cybersecuirty Council, here are the signs that can indicate that a website could be a scam:

1. Super cheap deals - If a price is unbelievably low, be cautious. The easiest way to verify the prices is to simply check the price of the product at competing websites. If the difference in prices is huge, it might be better to double-check the the website for any other signs of fraud.

2. Missing social media handles - Legitimate businesses usually have active social media pages and their websites have social media buttons that take you directly to their pages. A fake website might have social media buttons but they will take you to an empty profile or nowhere at all. If there are functioning social media accounts, take a quick look to see if there are any posts and if so what are the kind of comments users are leaving.

3. Poor grammar - Typos and unprofessional design can signal a scam.

4. Suspicious brand names - Be wary of sites using brand names with ‘cheap’ or ‘free’. Also, legitimate websites have high-quality logos and pictures. Scammers often steal content like images and product descriptions from various sources.

5. Deceptive domain names - Check the website address carefully for spelling mistakes or minor alterations from the real brand name.

6. New website - The ‘CheckMyLink’ tool also tells you how old the website is. Other information is also gathered about the domain, such as for how long it has been registered. Domain names that have been registered for short periods of time, say, a year, might be suspicious because scammers don’t invest much money in their websites.

7. No safe payment options - Always check if credit cards and popular online payment services are offered on the website. In general credit cards and other payment methods offer consumer protection by allowing consumers to get their money back in case the product is not delivered. Scam websites might use bitcoin or bank transfers.