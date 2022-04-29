Dubai: If you are a tourist visiting Dubai and have any issues during your stay, you can contact Dubai Police’s specialised department, the Dubai Tourism Police, which is tasked with handling issues and requests related to tourists.

So, whether you need help because you left your wallet in a taxi while going to the airport or have any questions regarding your stay in Dubai, here is how you can file a complaint or query with the Dubai Tourism Police Department.

How do I contact the Dubai Tourism Police?

Tourists can contact the special wing of the Dubai Police Deparmtent to provide comments, suggestions, make inquiries and ask for help through three channels:

Hotline

Email

Mobile application

Hotline – 901

You can directly contact the Dubai Tourism Police via the non-emergency toll-free number 901 (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/safety-security/heres-when-you-should-call-901-and-not-999-1.1638800416549). The hotline is available 24x7. After you call 901 and select your preferred language, you can choose the department you wish to speak with, based on your complaint or query.

Email

You can also email the dedicated police department on touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae with details of your complaint or query.

Dubai Police Smart App

1. Download the Dubai Police smart app available to both Apple and Android users.

2. Go the bottom of your mobile screen and tap on ‘services’.

3. Then, scroll down to the ‘Community Services’ category and choose the sixth option - ‘Tourism Police’.

4. Next, you will have access to the Tourism Police application form to file a complaint, suggestion or query.

5. You must fill in the following personal details:

Name

Nationality

Gender

Email

Mobile number (international)

Mobile number in the UAE (optional)

6. After that, type in your comments or report complaint. You can also attach a picture of your complaint or any relevant documents.

7. After submitting your request, Dubai Tourism Police will follow up on the complaint.

