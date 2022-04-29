Dubai: If you are a tourist visiting Dubai and have any issues during your stay, you can contact Dubai Police’s specialised department, the Dubai Tourism Police, which is tasked with handling issues and requests related to tourists.
So, whether you need help because you left your wallet in a taxi while going to the airport or have any questions regarding your stay in Dubai, here is how you can file a complaint or query with the Dubai Tourism Police Department.
How do I contact the Dubai Tourism Police?
Tourists can contact the special wing of the Dubai Police Deparmtent to provide comments, suggestions, make inquiries and ask for help through three channels:
Hotline
Email
Mobile application
Hotline – 901
You can directly contact the Dubai Tourism Police via the non-emergency toll-free number 901 (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/safety-security/heres-when-you-should-call-901-and-not-999-1.1638800416549). The hotline is available 24x7. After you call 901 and select your preferred language, you can choose the department you wish to speak with, based on your complaint or query.
You can also email the dedicated police department on touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae with details of your complaint or query.
Dubai Police Smart App
1. Download the Dubai Police smart app available to both Apple and Android users.
2. Go the bottom of your mobile screen and tap on ‘services’.
3. Then, scroll down to the ‘Community Services’ category and choose the sixth option - ‘Tourism Police’.
4. Next, you will have access to the Tourism Police application form to file a complaint, suggestion or query.
5. You must fill in the following personal details:
Name
Nationality
Gender
Email
Mobile number (international)
Mobile number in the UAE (optional)
6. After that, type in your comments or report complaint. You can also attach a picture of your complaint or any relevant documents.
7. After submitting your request, Dubai Tourism Police will follow up on the complaint.
Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Police
Similarly, if you are visiting Abu Dhabi, the Emirate’s police department also has a dedicated Tourism Police section which will advise and guide you on a range of matters. According to Abu Dhabi’s official tourism website – visitabudhabi.ae – you can contact the Abu Dhabi Tourism Police on +971 2 800 2626 from outside the UAE, or if you are in the UAE you can simply dial 800 2626. You can also reach them on +971 2 512 7777 from outside the UAE, or if you are in the UAE you can dial 02 512 7777.