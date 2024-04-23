‘Speak, We’re Listening’ helpline

The helpline provides consultation and support by trained psychologists from Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital.

The specialists classify cases according to urgency and severity, then refer them to a psychiatrist for a virtual appointment if necessary or direct them to the hospital's emergency department.

The initiative aims to promote mental health and quality of life, facilitate access to mental health services and provide early detection and intervention to provide all psychological and moral support.

The initiative provides psychological consultation services for:

1. Stress and anxiety.

2. Family and personal relationship problems.

3. Anger management issues.

4. Panic and phobia disorders.

5. Insomnia.

6. Mood disorders.

7. All types of addiction.

8. Post-traumatic stress disorder.

9. Depression.

10. Obsessive-compulsive disorder.

11. Burnout.

How to contact the ‘Speak, We’re Listening’ helpline

Call centre – call 800 8877, and then dial 2 for EHS services and dial 2 again for ‘Speak, We’re Listening’ and a trained expert will speak to you.



WhatsApp – you can also chat with a trained mental health expert through their official WhatsApp number – 04 519 2519



Email - alamal.consultations@ehs.gov.ae