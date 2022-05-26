Dubai: If you are about to get your visa renewed in Abu Dhabi, or are applying for the first time, you will be required to go through a medical fitness test as part of the process. In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has set up special services that facilitate the medical fitness screening process, whether you are applying as an individual or if you are a business owner who needs to get several employees tested.

Here is all you need to know about the process.

What is the medical fitness test?

As part of the residence visa application and renewal process, residents are required to undergo a medical fitness test. The tests are conducted at centres operated by the Emirate’s health authority. For example, in Dubai, you would need to visit a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) medical fitness centre. In Abu Dhabi, you would need to go to a screening centre operated by Seha.

According to the official UAE government website – u.ae - in order to be able to obtain a work or residence visa, foreign nationals need to be free from all forms of communicable diseases such as the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Tuberculosis (TB).

In addition, the following categories of workers should test negative for syphilis and Hepatitis B:

• Workers in nurseries

• Domestic workers including housemaids, nannies and drivers

• Food handlers and workers in restaurants and cafes

• Workers in saloons and beauty centres

• Workers in health clubs

Female domestic workers must test negative for pregnancy.

How to get an appointment in Abu Dhabi for a medical fitness test

1. Apply through the Seha Visa Screening app

Earlier this year, Seha launched the SEHA Visa Screening App to make it easier for applicants to get a booking at any of the 12 Disease Prevention and Screening Centers located across Abu Dhabi. Here is how you can book an appointment with the app:

1. Download the ‘Seha Visa Screening’ app available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Open the app and sign up using your email address, Emirates ID and mobile number. You will also be asked to select a username and password.

3. You will receive a one-time password through an email as well as an SMS.

4. Enter both these passwords.

5. You will then be asked to upload a copy of your passport and visa page.

6. Once you have registered, sign in using the username and password.

7. Tap on ‘Request appointment’.

8. Select the area of the emirate you are living in – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain or Al Dhafra.

9. Select the registration centre of your choice.

10. Next, enter your UID number.

11. Then, select the date and time of the appointment from the available slots.

12. Once you have successfully booked the appointment, you will receive a confirmation on the appointment via the app and through SMS.

Green Pass needed

It is important to note that once you have booked the appointment, you need to ensure that you have the Green Pass active at the time of the appointment, as it will be required to enter the facility. This means getting a PCR test within 15 days of your appointment if you are fully vaccinated (including having received the booster dose if you are eligible for it) and within two days of your appointment if you are not fully vaccinated.

2. New mobile screening facility for employees of companies

Companies can also take advantage of a new facility launched by Seha – a mobile visa screening clinic, which will visit workplaces to enable employees to get their medical fitness test done. However, this facility is only for companies. To book a screening for a company, you are required to send an email to mobilevisascreening@seha.ae.

How much does the test cost?