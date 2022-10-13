Dubai: Do you struggle to keep up with the medical advice you may have received from doctors over the years? Perhaps you remember the name of the medication you were prescribed but don’t remember the dosage … or are unable to recall if you have been tested for certain health conditions in the past.

Residents in Abu Dhabi will now be able to track their complete medical history, including new and old lab test results, any recorded allergies, the medications and dosage that they have been prescribed and any health conditions that they have been diagnosed with.

The service, titled Malaffi, was launched by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) during the ongoing Gitex Global 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Dr Hamed Al Hashemi, Advisor to the Chairman and Lead of Digital Health at DoH, explained how the system will assist both caregivers and residents in achieving better results.

“Malaffi is basically a health information exchange programme, so it enables physicians and providers to exchange medical data and medical records of patients. Almost 99 per cent of the medical facilities in Abu Dhabi, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, are already connected within the programme,” Dr Al Hashemi said.

He added that the programme is the first in the world which allows the exchange of medical images, apart from medical reports, allowing physicians and healthcare providers to access details like MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] scans or X-rays results.

The ‘health portal’ within Malaffi is the service that Abu Dhabi residents need to use, if they wish to access their medical records. The service is available through healthportal.malaffi.ae as well as an app in the Apple App Store – ‘Malaffi Health Portal’. It is will be launched for the Google Play Store, too.

“Patients can access their own medical records, lab reports, and medical data from one app and one portal across all the facilities. So, the patient will be able to engage with his or her own medical record, regardless of which medical facility they visit,” Dr Al Hashemi said.

How can I use the service?

In order to access the service, you need to follow these steps: