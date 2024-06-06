Facing a large medical bill? A new easy payment plan launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) can help you convert the payment into instalments that you can pay for up to a year.
You can use the Easy Payment Plan (EPP) if you have a credit card issued by any of the eight different UAE banks that have partnered with MOHAP for this initiative, to pay the Ministry’s service fees in instalments over three, six, nine, or 12 months. Here are the details.
Participating banks
This service is available to credit card holders from:
• Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
• Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)
• Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
• Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)
• Emirates Islamic Bank
• Emirates NBD
• Ajman Bank
• Sharjah Islamic Bank
How to apply for the Easy Payment Plan:
- Make the complete payment for your medical bill through MOHAP.
- The full amount of the fees will be deducted from your credit card.
- You then need to contact your bank to apply for the service. Your bank may then inform you of their specific terms and conditions for any one-time application fees or upper limit to the instalment plan that you need to be aware of.
Details of participating banks
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
Minimum fees: Dh1,000
Repayment period: 3, 6, or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank smart app or call center 600543216.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)
Minimum fees: Dh1,000
Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600502030.
Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)
Minimum fees: Dh500
Repayment period: 3, 6, or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600575556.
Ajman Bank
Minimum fees: Dh1,000
Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 80022847.
Emirates Islamic Bank
Minimum fees: Dh1,000
Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600599995.
Emirates NBD
Minimum fees: Dh1,000
Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600540000.
Sharjah Islamic Bank
Minimum fees: Dh1,000
Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 65999999.
Dubai Islamic Bank
Minimum fees: Dh1,000
Repayment period: 6 or 12 months
How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 046092222.
Normally, you will be able to apply for the EPP within 30 days of transaction but it is advisable to immediately speak with your bank to find out if they have different time period regarding the service they offer.