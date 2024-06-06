Participating banks

This service is available to credit card holders from:

• Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

• Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

• Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)

• Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)

• Emirates Islamic Bank

• Emirates NBD

• Ajman Bank

• Sharjah Islamic Bank

How to apply for the Easy Payment Plan:

- Make the complete payment for your medical bill through MOHAP.

- The full amount of the fees will be deducted from your credit card.

- You then need to contact your bank to apply for the service. Your bank may then inform you of their specific terms and conditions for any one-time application fees or upper limit to the instalment plan that you need to be aware of.

Details of participating banks

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

Minimum fees: Dh1,000

Repayment period: 3, 6, or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank smart app or call center 600543216.



Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Minimum fees: Dh1,000

Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600502030.



Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)

Minimum fees: Dh500

Repayment period: 3, 6, or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600575556.



Ajman Bank

Minimum fees: Dh1,000

Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 80022847.



Emirates Islamic Bank

Minimum fees: Dh1,000

Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600599995.



Emirates NBD

Minimum fees: Dh1,000

Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 600540000.



Sharjah Islamic Bank

Minimum fees: Dh1,000

Repayment period: 3, 6, 9 or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 65999999.



Dubai Islamic Bank

Minimum fees: Dh1,000

Repayment period: 6 or 12 months

How to apply after repayment: Bank call center 046092222.