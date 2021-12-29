Dubai: The UAE has authorised the emergency use of a new Sinopharm vaccine as a booster dose in the UAE. The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on December 27, 2021.

In a media briefing on December 28, NCEMA also provided details on the new vaccine and the categories that are eligible to receive it as a booster shot. Here is all you need to know.

What is the new Sinopharm vaccine?

The vaccine, developed by Sinopharm CNBG (China National Biotec Group) is a new recombinant protein vaccine, which is effective in producing antibodies. The new protein-based vaccine could achieve more widespread protection to ensure higher effectiveness against variants, NCEMA said during its press briefing.

The vaccine uses S protein that surrounds the COVID-19 virus, which helps the body identify the virus and fight it in case of exposure. This technology will help in the prevention of several variants.

Also, this technology is not new, as it has been used to produce other vaccines such as the Hepatitis B vaccine.

The vaccine was authorised after strict monitoring and assessment of trials that took place in the UAE. NCEMA added that the country's approval for emergency use of the vaccine is in line with relevant laws and regulations.

Who can get the booster shot?

The vaccine may be given to people over the age of 18 as a booster shot six months after receiving the Sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccine will be provided as a booster shot for all who received the Sinopharm vaccine from the start of 2022.

Individuals allergic to any of the vaccine components are exempted from receiving the vaccine, after undergoing evaluations conducted by the medical team.

Pregnant women, nursing mothers and those planning pregnancy in six months are exempted from the aforementioned vaccine, but may receive other types of authorised vaccines.