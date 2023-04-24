Dubai: Have you received an academic degree in the UAE, as a Chinese citizen? In case you are planning to use this degree in China, you will need to know how to attest it first. Here is a detailed guide on the procedure and cost.
According to the website of the Ministry of Education of China, if you are a Chinese citizen holding an overseas degree, you will need to get it attested for use in China, in areas such as employment and further education.
You can now complete the whole attestation process through this online platform, which is authorised by the Chinese Ministry of Education: http://zwfw.cscse.edu.cn/cscse/lxfwzxwsfwdt2020/xlxwrz32/index.html.
Here are three steps to follow to get your degree attested:
1. Prepare all documents
According to the website of the Service Centre of Ministry of Education, you will need to prepare these documents for the attestation:
- Academic degree (in PDF format, less than five megabytes in size).
- The front page of the passport that you used during your study period (in .JPG format, less than one megabyte in size).
- Passport visa page, overseas resident ID card and E-visa, used during your study period, where applicable (in .JPG format, each page should be less than one megabyte in size).
- A photo of you, taken within the last six months (in .JPG format, less than one megabyte in size).
- Filled and signed ‘authorisation declaration’, which you can find on this link: http://zwfw.cscse.edu.cn/cscse/lxfwzxwsfwdt2020/xlxwrz32/sqcl/ndjm/442412/index.html (in PDF format, less than one megabyte in size).
- Your complete academic transcript.
- Any other supporting documents that are necessary for your case, which will be communicated to you by the service centre staff via your account on the website.
All copies should be coloured, and clear.
2. Fill in the online application form
After you have all the documents ready, you will then need to fill in the online application form to complete the attestation process. Here are the detailed steps:
Register for ‘wangzheng’
To start the online application form, you will need to first register for ‘wangzheng’.
- On the home page of the applet, click ‘obtain resident wangzheng’.
- You will need to fill in your full name and Chinese ID card number on the next page. Then click ‘face recognition’.
- Next, click on ‘personal information processing rules’ and read the information carefully.
- After reading the information, check the box in front of it and click ‘next step’.
- Your face will be scanned on the next page. Then, a message will pop up, stating ‘passed’, which means you have successfully registered for it.
Register on the online platform
After you register for ‘wangzheng’, you need to register an account on the online platform: http://lxyzt.cscse.edu.cn/personalRegister.
- You will be asked to register by phone number or register by email address. Enter your Chinese phone number if you choose to register by phone number or enter your email address if you choose to register by email. Then click ‘send verification code’.
- After you receive the verification code, fill it in the ‘verification code’ field. Fill in the captcha area and check the box ‘I have read, and I agree with the terms and conditions’. Then click ‘register’.
- You will then receive a message with your username in it, either on your registered phone, or in your registered email address.
Fill in the application form
- Go to the front page and select ‘personal user login’. Then log in with your username.
- The next page will give a brief overview of all the documents needed, the application process, processing time and where you can obtain your attestation result. Read the information carefully and click on ‘start attestation application’.
- On the next page, click ‘add attestation application’.
- You will then see a page with ‘overseas academic degree attestation service agreement’. Read the information on this page carefully, then click ‘I agree to above agreement, continue application’ at the bottom of the page.
- Scan the first QR code on the next page to download ‘China’s national integrated online government service platform’ mobile phone application.
- Open the application on your phone. On the home page, click on the scan icon on the upper right corner, then scan the second QR code on the webpage.
- You will then be directed to a page in the application on your phone, for face recognition. Click on ‘start face recognition’.
- Scan your face as requested. Afterwards, a message will show up on the phone screen – ‘real person authentication successful’.
- Go to the same web page with the two QR codes, and click ‘completed real person authentication, obtain entry, and exit records’
- The next page will show you your entry and exit records to and from China for the past 10 years. Click ‘next step’. If your degree was issued over 10 years ago, you will need to upload all your entry and exit stamps to and from China, during your study period, when you upload your documents at a later stage.
- On the next page, you will need to fill in your basic information – name, gender, identification document type, identification number, cell phone number, email address, nationality, birth date and fixed telephone number. Then, click ‘next step’.
- Select ‘overseas degree attestation’ on the next page, then click ‘next step’.
- Afterwards, fill in your degree's details – issuing country, issuing time, issuing school/university’s name both in English and Chinese, degree name both in English and Chinese, degree level, subject name both in English and Chinese, subject category, and your name as per the degree paper.
- On the same page, fill in information under ‘learning experience’ section – the city and country where you studied, school/university name both in English and Chinese, starting and finishing date of your study period.
- Then select ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in the column of ‘were there any courses conducted remotely?’. If you select ‘yes’, you will need to specify the course details.
- Select ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in the column of ‘did you study any of the courses in China’. Then, click ‘next step’.
- Afterwards, you will need to fill in information of at least two of your previous education experiences, including high school education – place of study, school/university name, starting and finishing date, degree level and subject. Then, click ‘next step’.
Upload documents and submit application
- You will need to upload all mentioned documents next. Then click ‘next step’.
- A page providing a summary of your application will show up. Read the summary carefully and click ‘submit’.
3. Make the payment
You will then be directed to a payment page, where you can pay via WeChat Pay or Alipay. The fee is 360yuan (Dh191.57).
Processing time
As per the website, it takes 10 to 20 working days for the attestation to be completed.
Contact
In case you have any questions, you can contact the service centre for more information. Here is their phone number and address:
Phone number: (+86) 010 62677800
Address: Floor 6, Huihuangshidai Mansion, No. 56, Beisihuanxi Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China