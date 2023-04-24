What is ‘wangzheng’ and how to register for it?

‘Wangzheng’ is a digital resident ID card in China. You can obtain it via ‘wangzheng CTID’ WeChat applet.

- On the home page of the applet, click ‘obtain resident wangzheng’.

- You will need to fill in your full name and Chinese ID card number on the next page. Then click ‘face recognition’.

- Next, click on ‘personal information processing rules’ and read the information carefully.

- After reading the information, check the box in front of it and click ‘next step’.

- Your face will be scanned on the next page. Then, a message will pop up, stating ‘passed’, which means you have successfully registered for it.