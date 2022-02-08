Dubai: If you are a professional in the field of arts, culture, education, media, marketing, consultancy, or technology, you may have heard of the recently announced Talent Pass in Dubai.

In January this year, Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ) launched the ‘Talent Pass’ licence for freelance work, in partnership with Dubai Culture and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

So, what is the Talent Pass and what are the benefits of applying for one? Here is all you need to know.

What is the Talent Pass?

The ‘Talent Pass’ licence is a licence from DAFZ that allows a professional to work as a freelancer, if their work falls under the following categories:

• Art

• Culture

• Education

• Media

• Marketing

• Consultancy

• Technology

The Talent Pass is only for individuals who wish to work as freelancers, but it does allow them to apply for a residence visa for their dependents, if they wish to do so.

Application process

Step 1: Apply for the Talent Pass

You can apply for the Talent Pass by logging on to the official DAFZ website - https://www.dafz.ae/en/talent-pass/ - and uploading the following documents:

• Passport copy

• Current visa copy (if you have one)

• Portfolio/educational degree/reference letters

• Any proof of previous experience in the field

• Updated CV

• The service list and fees.

• For technology related activities: Education degree should be relevant or experience letter from an employer or relevant training courses need to be attached.

The application will first be reviewed by the DAFZ team and a representative will then give you a call back, in case they need to share any feedback. Once your application is approved, you will then need to complete the licensing and visa process.

Step 2: Sign off your application

Once the application has been approved, you would then need to apply for an office lease, if you need one, and complete your visa application process, if applicable.

Step 3: Make the payment

The cost of the Talent Pass licence is Dh9,500, which needs to be renewed on a yearly basis. This does not include visa costs.

How much time will it take to get the permit?

Once your application has been approved, it should take between 10 to 15 working days for the permit to be issued, as per the DAFZ website.

What are the visa options?

If you are eligible for a Talent Pass, there are three possible scenarios as far as your visa status is concerned:

1. You are already under someone’s sponsorship – If you already have an active Residence Visa, you simply need to submit a copy of the visa in the step mentioned above. This may be an employment visa from your company or a dependent visa, if you are sponsored by a family member. In this case, you would need to insert a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your sponsor as part of the documents you submit.

2. New visa applicants – If you do not have a visa, you can apply for a three-year employment visa.

3. You may also be eligible for a Golden Visa – Certain professionals may be eligible for the 10-year cultural visa. To know more about the criteria and conditions to be eligible for a long-term Cultural Visa, read our guide here.

Applying for a three-year visa

According to Abdulhusen Munpurwala, Business Development Manager at PRO Deskk Document Clearing Services LLC, applicants who have been approved for a Talent Pass can apply for a three-year freelance visa.

“The visa application process has to be completed separately and can cost approximately Dh4,200. This includes the complete cost of the visa application, including the medical fitness test and Emirates ID,” Munpurwala told Gulf News.

Documents required

If you wish to apply for a three-year freelance visa, you would need to provide the following documents in the online system:

1. Current visa (should be valid for a minimum of two weeks before expiry date)

2. Original passport (valid for more than 6 months).

3. One photograph (soft copy with white background).

The entire visa application process can take approximately 10 working days.

The visa application process has to be completed separately and can cost approximately Dh4,200. This includes the complete cost of the visa application, including the medical fitness test and Emirates ID. - Abdulhusen Munpurwala, Business Development Manager at PRO Deskk Document Clearing Services LLC

Can I sponsor any employees?