Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ) on Sunday launched the ‘Talent Pass’ license for freelance work. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ) on Sunday launched the ‘Talent Pass’ license for freelance work (self-employment).

The new license that will be available for people with special skills and expertise from around the world, aims to attract global talent and professionals in the fields of media, education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy.

The initiative is expected to further vitalise the business environment in the free zone and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovators and talent.

The Dubai Airport Freezone, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), signed an MoU with Dubai Culture and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) at a ceremony held at DAFZ to facilitate the new initiative.

“This MoU supports our strategic plans for supporting the national economy by enhancing the role of commercial, investment, and creative sectors in enhancing the emirate’s GDP, and enables us to contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a creative hub and an incubator for talent. This license comes as a response to changing market requirements and the evolving business environment in Dubai, especially in the post-pandemic period,” said Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni.

The MoU is aligned with Dubai’s strategy for the creative economy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The strategy seeks to double the contribution of the creative sector to Dubai’s GDP and increase the emirate’s ability to attract creative individuals, investors, and entrepreneurs, as well as local, regional, and international investments, all of which will help bolster Dubai’s position as a global capital for the creative economy and a hub for talent.

As per the MoU, all parties will support efforts to attract global talent to Dubai and promote it as a centre for creativity and innovation. DAFZ will be committed to evaluate and process applications for the ‘Talent Pass’ and issue licenses that authorise holders to practice commercial activities within the free zone.

Three-year visa

The ‘Talent Pass’ qualifies its holder to obtain a residence visa for three years, in addition to renting office space through a wide range of modern office solutions provided by DAFZ. The office solutions feature efficient support and flexible operation costs, in addition to the option of obtaining services remotely.

License holders will have access to the vast network of DAFZ customers, ranging from international companies to SMEs and entrepreneurs. They will also have access to the free zone’s digital platform that allows them to contact customers for easier access to work, contracts, and services, thereby providing them the opportunity to expand their customer prospects. DAFZ is home to more than 1800 companies in more than 20 vital economic sectors, with multinationals making up more than 30% of those companies, 31 of them being Fortune 500 companies.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the ‘Talent-Pass’ comes in line with the directives of the GDRFA and its strategies for enhancing the business environment, and encouraging creativity and innovation in the fields of media, education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy. This supports Dubai’s plan to create an incubator ecosystem that provides opportunities for creative talent to develop themselves and expand their business,” said Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.