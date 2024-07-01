Dubai: UAE residents have a lot of new changes to remember, as new plans, programmes and services come into effect from today, July 1.

Whether you’re a driver, influencer, company owner, or health insurance policyholder, there’s something for you. So, here is a roundup of the big announcements that have been made:

1. Salik paid parking at Dubai Mall

Image Credit: Zainab Husain/Gulf News

Dubai Mall has started its new paid parking system, in cooperation with Salik, which will allow motorists to enter the paid parking areas without any need to go through barriers or to pay for parking separately. Once the free parking hours are over – four hours on weekdays and six on weekends – you will be charged for parking and the amount will be deducted directly from your Salik account. To know more about what to expect from the new system, click here.

2. New paid parking areas in Dubai

Image Credit: Instagram/parkinuae

This month, you can also expect new areas in Dubai to come under the paid parking system, with Dubai’s Parkin announcing communities like the Jaddaf Waterfront, Al Sufouh Gardens and Arjan getting paid parking spaces. Parking charges will range from Dh2 to Dh20 and you can find a breakdown of the community-wise charges here.

3. Bus on Demand in two more areas

If you struggle with moving around because you don’t drive, there is good news – Al Rigga and Port Saeed are two new places that have been added to the Bus on Demand network by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The Bus On Demand service is a ride-hailing service, which allows you to travel within a community on a budget, and serves many popular areas like Al Nahda, Al Barsha, Business Bay and Dubai Silicon Oasis. While ticket prices start at Dh5, if you are in the two new areas that have been added to the network, you can enjoy up to 10 free rides until July 15.

4. Influencer licence rules in Abu Dhabi

Stock social media influencers Image Credit: Shutterstock

From July 1, social media influencers and businesses that hire them, will also have to ensure they strictly adhere to licensing practices, as Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) new rules come into effect.

According to ADDED, businesses and influencers need to follow these three rules, when creating content that promotes a business or service:

• Influencers must obtain a licence from ADDED for advertising services through websites.

• Economic establishments must obtain a permit from ADDED for any advertisements (advertising, promotional, or marketing).

• Economic establishments must ensure they have a valid licence issued by ADDED when contracting with influencers and social networking sites.

Fines for not adhering to these requirements can go up to Dh10,000, with businesses also risking being shut down in case of non-compliance. Find out more details here.

5. Emiratisation targets

If you own a company in the UAE, checks for compliance with Emiratisation targets will also come into effect from July 1, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reminding companies that June 30 was the final deadline for meeting Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024. The deadline is for companies with 50 or more employees.

From today, MOHRE will begin verifying the level of compliance among companies in terms of meeting their required targets, before imposing the corresponding financial contributions on non-compliant establishments. You can find out more about what these targets are and what the penalties are in case of non-compliance here.

6. Upgraded basic network for health insurance

Image Credit: Shutterstock

UAE residents will also benefit from an upgrade to the basic health insurance plan offered by the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, as part of the regulations issued by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), taking effect on July 1, 2024.

Updates to the basic health plan include:

• 20 per cent fee up to Dh50 for diagnostic services including laboratory and radiology.

• Dh200 fee for each admission to inpatient departments and one-day surgery centres, up to Dh500 maximum per year.

• Medication coverage of Dh1,500, including 30 per cent co-payment.

• Adjusted value of premium for domestic workers of UAE Nationals to Dh750 for each sponsored person aged below 60.

• Adjusted cost of Basic Health Insurance Plan for all other categories as per age group.