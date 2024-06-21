So, if you have a small business, like a restaurant or café, and you are looking to boost sales by inviting a social media influencer, there are licences and permits that you and the influencer need to have in place, or face penalties.

Three rules to remember

In its announcement, ADDED advised businesses and influencers to follow these three rules:

• Influencers must obtain a licence from ADDED for advertising services through websites.

• Economic establishments must obtain a permit from ADDED for any advertisements (advertising, promotional, or marketing).

• Economic establishments must ensure they have a valid licence issued by ADDED when contracting with influencers and social networking sites.

ADDED emphasised that having a permit from the UAE Media Council does not exempt social media influencers from obtaining the necessary licences and permits from ADDED to practise advertising services via electronic platforms, to avoid fines and penalties for violators.

Cost of obtaining a business licence to practice advertising services:

Dh1,250 for individual establishments

Dh5,000 for businesses

Penalties that you face

As per ADDED, the fines and penalties are as follows:

- First violation – fine of Dh3,000

- Second violation – fine of Dh6,000

- Third violation – fine of Dh8,000

- Fourth violation – fine of Dh10,000

The authority may also issue a decision to close the facility.

Guidelines for social media advertisements

It is also important to note that the National Media Council has also issued guidelines and special conditions that ads on social media need to meet:

• The advertisement must be identified on social media clearly.

• The advertisement must appear distinctly and separately from media or written material or any other material.

• Clear borders should be placed between the advertisement and other content and time intervals should be placed in the event of a broadcast, for example, the ad article should have ‘advertisement material’, ‘Advertisement’ and other indicative terms.

• Disclosure must be made clearly in case there is any material or in-kind payment made by the issuing authority for publications or articles published on social media, websites, or blogs.

• Clear language should be used that leaves no ambiguity regarding the identity of the advertisement and being paid for, through the following: