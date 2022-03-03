Dubai: Domestic worker agencies in the UAE will not be licensed unless they meet certain conditions stipulated in The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) new regulations.

MoHRE issued – ‘Ministerial Decision No. 92 of 2022 to regulate the licensing and regulating of agencies recruiting domestic workers’ on Tuesday, March 1. The resolution is part of implementing the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 (the new UAE Labour Law).

So, if you are planning to hire a housekeeper or nanny, you should be aware of the rules agencies should follow as per the new resolution and your responsibilities as an employer.

Requirements for recruitment agencies

The licence for a domestic worker recruitment agency is issued upon approval by the Minister of Human Resources. The licence is renewed annually after paying the set fees if they meet the required conditions:

1. Under the new resolution, domestic worker placement offices must provide a bank guarantee or insurance as an alternative to the bank guarantee.



2. An applicant or individual owning an establishment or a group of partners must present a credit report proving their financial status.



3. Recruitment agencies can also open branches in other Emirates, provided they meet the requirements of the local Emirate's licensing authorities and provide a clear address for the branch.



4. Agencies must provide adequate housing and subsistence for domestic workers. If the worker temporary employment contract, the agency must fulfil all the obligations stipulated by the law towards domestic workers.

Responsibilities for residents

MoHRE highlighted the obligations for residents hiring domestic helpers:

• Meeting all the health and safety requirements for domestic workers.



• Not assigning a worker to any job or service outside the general framework of their agreed duties.



• Prohibiting domestic workers from working for more hours than the total number of hours agreed with the agency.



• In case of any work injury or accident, the employer must inform MoHRE and the recruitment agency.

Wage Protection System for domestic workers

On Wednesday, March 2, MoHRE introduced Wages Protection System (WPS) for domestic workers. WPS is a database for wage payments and ensures that the salary of workers in the UAE is paid on time.

Through WPS employers can pay the domestic worker's wages via banks, exchange offices and other financial institutions authorised by UAE Central Bank.

WPS covers all institutions registered with MOHRE across all sectors and industries and is aimed at benefitting different categories of workers. To understand how WPS works, read our comprehensive guide here.

How to hire a maid or nanny in the UAE

If you are looking into hiring a maid or nanny, make sure you deal with licensed companies, who send maids on an hour-based system.

Residents hiring illegal housemaids are fined up to Dh50,000 as per the UAE law which stipulates that maids should be sponsored by them or by recruiters. Depending on the case, offenders not only face fines but also deportation.

So, if you are on the hunt for that perfect family support staff, read our comprehensive guide here.

Don't hire domestic workers through social media