Dubai: Losing your passport can be a source of immense stress and panic, whether you are a UAE resident, or a tourist. However, through smart services offered by police authorities in the UAE, you can file a police complaint relatively quickly in order to apply for a new passport in the UAE.

If you find yourself in a situation where you have lost this important document, these are the steps you need to follow in Dubai to apply for a new passport.

How to issue a lost passport certificate in Dubai

In Dubai, you can get a ‘lost passport certificate’ issued to you in 24 hours, through Dubai Police’s online service. . However, to apply for the process online, you need to have a scanned copy of your passport, as it is one of the documents you need to upload when applying for the service.

If you do not have a scanned copy or photocopy of your passport, you would first need to contact your embassy or consulate to receive one.

Where can I apply?

You can apply for the lost passport certificate through:

1. Dubai Police app – ‘Dubai Police’ available for both Apple and Android devices

2. Smart Police Station

3. Dubai Police website – dubaipolice.gov.ae

How to apply for a lost passport certificate in Dubai?

You can request for a lost passport certificate through the ‘lost items’ service offered by Dubai Police. To complete the process through the Dubai Police website, follow these steps:

1. Visit the link: https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/services/individualservicescontent/lostitemsDetails/!ut/p/z0/04_Sj9CPykssy0xPLMnMz0vMAfIjo8zi_T29HQ2NvA18_X1D3QwCLV2cgjx9HY1dQs30g1Pz9AuyHRUBkK96Mw!!/?lang=ar

2. Click on the green button, ‘Access service’.

3. Under this service, you can report any lost item, therefore you must select which category the lost item belongs under. If you have lost your passport, choose ‘documents’ from the drop down menu. Then choose the sub-category as ‘passport’.

4. Enter your mobile number and email address.

5. Next, type in the passport number.

6. Then type in your name, according to your passport

7. Next choose the country of issue from the drop down menu.

8. After that select the passport type: Ordinary, Diplomatic, Official or VIP. Pick the passport type that applies to you.

9. Enter the passport expiry date.

10. Enter your date of birth.

11. Upload your passport copy.

12. Next, you will have to determine the location of the lost item – for example where you last saw or left your passport.

13. Then, select the date when the passport was lost.

14. Once the application is complete, click on ‘submit’.

15. After submitting the application, you must then pay for the service to issue the certificate, by using a debit or credit card.

16. Once you have made the payment, you will receive the transaction number via SMS and email. You can use this number to follow-up on the request, if needed.

17. You will then receive the lost passport certificate via email in 24 hours.

If you do not have a passport copy, you should visit the consulate or embassy of your country, according to Dubai Police.

Cost for issuing a lost passport certificate

According to the Dubai Police website, these are the fees for the service:

• Dh50 for the lost passport certificate

• Dh20 for knowledge and innovation fees

If you apply for the certificate in person through the Smart Police Station, the cost of certificate will be Dh100.