Dubai: Tired of waiting for your turn at crowded public courts? You can now reserve a football field, tennis court or a basketball court at your neighbourhood park for free through the new Dubai Public Parks website – dubaipublicparks.ae
With just a few clicks on the website, you can make an online booking for a sports field or court of your choice, choose your ideal time slot and you will have your own private field for an hour.
How to book a private sports field at a Dubai public park:
1. Visit the website dubaipublicparks.ae and click on the ‘Sports Courts’.
2. Enter the park in the search bar or scroll through the options until you find your neighbourhood park.
3. Next, select the type of sports field or court you want to book. This can include tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, or a football field.
4. You will then be asked to log in with your UAE Pass or existing Gmail account or click on the ‘Sign Up’ option and create an account with Dubai Public Parks. In this case, you will be required to provide your full name, mobile number, email address and nationality.
5. Select the date and time from the available options.
6. Click on the ‘Reserve’ button.
After a few minutes you will receive a digital ticket confirming your reservation. You can take a screenshot of the ticket or download it. When you arrive at the court, a public park employee will check the ticket to verify the booking.
Here are the local parks that are available for reservation online:
1. Al Barsha Pond Park
2. Al Qouz Pond Park
3. Al Hamriyah Park
4. Hor Al Anz Park
5. Al Nahda Pond Park
6. Abu Hail Park
7. Al Garhoud Park-2
8. Al Garhoud Park-1
9. Oud Al Muteena First Park
10. Al Muhaisnah Second Park
11. Al Muhaisnah First Park
12. Al Twar Pond Park
13. Al Mizhar First Park
14. Al Barsha Second Park
15. Al Rashidiya Park
16. Al Barsha Second Park 2
17. Al Mizhar Second park
18. Nad Shama Park
19. Al Barsha Second Park 3
20. Uptown Mirdif Park
21. Mirdif Park
22. Al Warqa Third Park 1
23. Al Quoz Park
24. Al Barsha South Park
25. Hill Park - Hatta
26. Al Safa 2 Park
27. Jafiliya Community Facility-1
28. Al Sufouh Park
29. Al Awir Second Park
30. Al Satwa Park
31. Al Mankhool Park
32. Al Lysely Park