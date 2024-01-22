Dubai: If you are a company looking to make some new hiring decisions, it is important to consider demographic diversity of your work force.

According to UAE-based companies and public relations officers (PROs) who are applying for new work permits, some online applications to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) are receiving an alert from the system, urging them to hire workers from different nationalities.

The alert or pop-up notification received when submitting an application for the work permit, reads as follows:

“Together to enhance our unique and successful experience in cultural and demographic diversity. Be part of this success and be keen on its continuity by implementing the principle of diversity when applying for the first permit, out of every five work permits within the quota designated for your firm.”

Sirajudeen Ummer, public relations manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai, said that based on his company’s experience in applying for work permits more recently, establishments that do not have a mix of nationalities in their workforce may see this message pop up in the system. In such cases, the companies are required to look for suitable candidates that are from a different nationality.

“If any company has a quota for work permits, they have to ensure that the first 20 per cent of the available quota in the establishments is allocated to different nationalities,” he said.

If any company has a quota for work permits, they have to ensure that the first 20 per cent of the available quota in the establishments is allocated to different nationalities. - Sirajudeen Ummer, public relations manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai

Not linked to any specific nationality

Adnan Khan, operations manager at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provider, said that this procedure is linked to the demographic diversity of the establishments and is not associated with a specific nationality.

“The requirement is based on your work permit quota. Depending on the quota for your company, you can hire the number of people accordingly, with 20 per cent for different nationalities,” he said.

He added that the company classification , as per MOHRE also moves establishments from Category 2 to Category 3, which is a lower category, if they are not focused on cultural diversity.

The requirement is based on your work permit quota. Depending on the quota for your company, you can hire the number of people accordingly, with 20 per cent for different nationalities. - Adnan Khan, operations manager at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provider

The company classifications were released by MOHRE in 2022, categorising establishment in three tiers.

“If establishment have any one nationality that is a big part of the total workforce, the establishment moves from Category 2 to Category 3. This also affects the company, as their work permit costs also increase. The work permit costs are different for Category 2 and Category 3. This is why this will also benefit companies – they will have different nationalities in the work force, and also have lower work permit costs,” he said.

He also explained the process that is followed when a new work permit is applied for through MOHRE.

“When someone comes to us for hiring a new worker, we first apply for the offer letter from MOHRE, which has the terms and conditions of the company and the offer being made, including details of the offer letter and the salary. When that gets approved, we give the letter to the customer, who needs to sign it. This is then submitted to MOHRE for approval, after which we make the payment and then apply for the visa,” he said.

We have reached out to the Ministry for further comment, and are waiting for a response.