Emirates

Children under the age of two come under the infant passenger category on Emirates flights, according to the airline’s website – emirates.com.

Infants can travel on the parent’s lap and are secured by a special seat belt or in a bassinet, which you can request for while booking the tickets online.

As per Emirates Airline, infants less than seven days old will be allowed on board in case of travel for emergency, medical reasons (in incubators) or if the mother is travelling on compassionate grounds.

Etihad

According to the website of Etihad Airways, an infant can fly if he or she:

• is more than seven days old.

• was born without complications.

• was not born premature.

If the infant was born premature or with complications, parents must submit the Medical Information Form (MEDIF) and a medical report.

Infants do not require their own seat and can sit on the lap of the parent for the duration of the flight, secured by a special seat belt. You can also request a bassinet while booking your tickets online. They are free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

flydubai

According to the airline’s website – flydubai.com, adults can travel with a newborn once they are seven days old.

Air Arabia

Children under the age of two are classified as infant passengers by the airline, but as per the airline’s website, it will not accept infants below two days old for travel under any circumstances.

These are the conditions that Air Arabia has in place for infants to travel:

• Below two days old - the infant will not be accepted under any circumstances.

• From the third day to the sixth day – the infant will only be allowed to travel if they have a ‘Fit to Fly’ certificate for newborns or an indemnity form signed by the parent.

• Seven days or more – the infant is accepted for travel without any restriction.

