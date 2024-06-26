Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) now offers video calls for workers seeking assistance with labour concerns. You can get a quick consultation with a MOHRE agent by requesting for the service through the MOHRE app or via WhatsApp at 600590000.

Whether you want to file a complaint related to late salary payments, unpaid gratuity, or wrongful termination, the recently launched service will connect you to a qualified, multilingual team to address your specific needs.

How to request the video call

WhatsApp:

• You have the option to request the video call service through MOHRE’s official WhatsApp number – 600590000.

• Send a message on the number and then select the ‘Establishments and Workers’ option.

• Choose whether you are an employee or employer and then select the video call option by sending the message ‘6’.

• You will then receive a link to a form, which you need to fill out with your basic employment details. You will then receive a link for the video call, which you can click on to speak to a MOHRE team member.

MOHRE app:

• Login with your UAE Pass.

• Open the MOHRE app and tap on ‘Support’ services.

• Tap on the ‘Video Call’ option. You will then have to fill out a form with the following details – full name, email and mobile number. Tap ‘Submit’.

• After a few seconds, you will receive a confirmation from MOHRE about your request and link to the video call. You have to make sure that you allow the app to access your camera, through the settings app.

The official working hours for the video call service are:

• Monday to Thursday – 7.30am to 3pm

• Friday – 7.30am to 12pm

Other ways to file a labour complaint in the UAE

Through a call centre:

To raise a labour complaint, you can call the toll-free number – 800 84, which is the Labour Claims and Advisory call centre for any labour-related complaints or legal consultations.

Through the app:

• Login with your UAE Pass (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/ask-us/how-to-apply-for-uae-pass-and-access-government-services-online-1.1574766191972 ).

• Open MOHRE app, and tap on ‘Services’ located at the bottom of your mobile screen.

• Next, scroll down until you see the ‘Compaint’ option. Then, access the complaint form by entering your mobile number and the One-time Password (OTP) sent to you by SMS to verify your identiy. Next fill in the form, with the following details:

o Your Labour Card number, Emirates ID or Passport Number. Based on the information provided, MOHRE will pull up your employment details.

o Confirm the details of your employment. Next, select the type of complaint from the drop-down menu.

o You will also be required to provide additional details of the complaint and upload any supporting documents.

• Once that is done, tap ‘Submit’. You will receive a reference number to follow-up on your request.

Through the website:

Visit this link from the official MOHRE website - https://www.mohre.gov.ae/en/services/add-complaints.aspx and provide the following details in the complaint form:

• Select the complaint type

• Enter Emirate

• Enter your full name

• Enter your mobile number

• Enter work address

• Add any additional notes for the complaint

• Upload supporting documents or evidence (if you have any)

Tick the captcha box and click ‘Submit’. You will be provided with a reference number to follow up on your complaint.

Labour complaint process for free zone workers

If you are a free zone worker in the UAE, the labour complaint process is slightly different. You have to first raise the labour complaint through the free zone authority where you work. The free zone authority will then arrange a mediation between you and the company, and if the mediation fails, the issue will be escalated to MOHRE. For a more detailed guide on the process, click here.

UAE Labour Law Update: Faster resolution process for claims under Dh50,000

Since January 2024, private sector workers in the UAE who have not received their entitlements like gratuity or overtime pay, can now expedite the process to collect any overdue claims.

Under the revised legislation, Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2023, if the dispute involves a claim not exceeding Dh50,000, or if there is non-compliance with a previously issued amicable settlement, MOHRE can make a final decision on the case, instead of the case going through a longer court process.