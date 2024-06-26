It allows users to enquire about all services provided by MoHRE and receive the necessary support through video call with customer happiness consultants. Customers can access the service through the Ministry’s official application via the ‘Support and Contact’ option, as well as through WhatsApp under the ‘Establishments and Workers’ or the ‘Domestic Workers’ option.

“Expanding the new service and launching it through the smart application forms is part of our strategy at MOHRE,” said Hussain Al Alili, Director of the Customer Relations Department at the ministry. “It aligns with our commitment to providing outstanding services to customers, expanding our digital offering, and ensuring a comfortable, easy, and quick user experience.”

“The new service is designed to meet the needs of all customers, providing them with support, assistance, and prompt response from the ministry, which serves to enhance compliance with labour market regulations, providing reliable answers to users’ questions,” Al Alili added, noting the great efficiency of the ministry’s qualified and highly trained team in responding to inquiries in various languages and providing effective solutions and advice.

The video call service will be available to customers during MoHRE’s official working hours from 7.30am to 3pm Monday to Thursday, and from 7.30am to 12pm on Friday. Customers can also contact the ministry’s call centre at 600590000 any time throughout the week.