Concerts, free drone shows and fireworks - here’s what to expect
Dubai: The next edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is about to start and people in Dubai can expect a lot of shopping and entertainment during the 46-day event. From hotels offering staycation deals to restaurants and shops participating in massive sales and raffle draws throwing up winners every day – this year’s DSF calendar is expected to be a busy one.
On October 16, some details of the upcoming edition of DSF were announced, while a more detailed line-up is expected to be released soon. Here is what we know so far.
When will the Dubai Shopping Festival take place?
The 28th edition of DSF will start from December 15, 2022, to January 29, 2023.
Free-to-attend drone show
The record-breaking drone shows will return with Dubai Shopping Festival, and people can visit the Bluewaters Island and The Beach opposite JBR to enjoy the free shows. However, the timings for the show, which was a daily feature in last year’s DSF, have not been announced yet for this season.
Fireworks have always been a prominent feature of DSF. However, the dates and locations of the fireworks have not been announced yet.
Pop-up market, travelling water circus
Apart from malls and shopping centres offering big discounts, a pop-up market will also be set up at the Burj Park, Downtown Dubai – Market Outside the Box (MOTB).
There will also be several new installations at Vibes by the Bay at Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, along with a travelling water circus – the Fontana Circus.
The DSF line up this year will also include several concerts – including one by Australian singer and songwriter Kylie Minogue and another by popular Iraqi singer and composer Kadim Al Sahir, who is known as ‘The Caesar of Arabic music’ – and Diwali and Christmas themed events and shows.